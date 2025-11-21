Restaurant Review: A normal day is so much more than its name suggests

A Normal Day is a deceitfully named venue, as the food, chic interiors, and laidback service were anything but normal. This destination blends the feel of an effortlessly chic Dubai café with a New York– or London–style menu of elevated small plates, made with high-quality ingredients and served in a 70s-inspired, intimate dining room.

Before walking through the larger dishes I enjoyed, there is one menu item that truly stands out as the star of the show: the date bonbons. Just wow — to some, confusing; to me, perfection. These are perfectly formed squares of compressed Medjool dates, layered with salted French butter again and again to create what looks like an old-school boiled sweet but tastes like a creamy, sweet, and savory dream.

We opted to share a few plates, starting with the eggplant beetroot dip — an extremely strong start. Thick, creamy whipped eggplant was served with an array of crunchy toppings, including toasted hazelnuts and herby oil. It was wonderfully rich and decadent, accompanied by an adorable puffed piece of bread reminiscent of the dreamiest pizza crust you’ve ever tried.

The meal continued as it began — relaxed, tasty, and truly enjoyable. For mains, we split the sirloin steak and the chicken skewers. The skewers were served on a bed of rich romesco and topped with, again, a host of crunchy toppings — a seamless balance of flavour and texture. The steak was a spectacle to behold, served beneath an enormous mosaic of thinly sliced, crisp potatoes bonded together to form a wall of carbs romantically protecting the perfectly cooked steak underneath.

The meal ended with us tucking back into the dates we had tried at the start and enjoying a double espresso. Usually one for late-night venues with loud music, A Normal Day was a refreshing change of pace — allowing all focus to be on the thoughtfully put-together dishes, effortlessly cool vibes, and serene atmosphere. A must-try for any foodie!