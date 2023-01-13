Veganuary: You need to try this vegan freak shake recipe home

Is it punching way above its weight class?
Pink Parade
Vegan Shake
Ingredients:
•Vanilla Frosting – 50g
•Graham Crackers (hand crushed) – 90g
•Trill Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream – 230g
•Oat Milk – 60ml
•Strawberry Syrup – 50ml
•Vegan Whipped Cream – 80g
•Pink Whirly Pop – 1pc
•Vegan Strawberry Glazed Donut – 1pc
•Trill Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream Pop – 1pc
•Strawberry Syrup – 10ml
•Red and White Sprinkles – 15g
•Maraschino Cherry – 1pc
Steps:
Frost the glass rim with vanilla frosting, and roll into the hand-crushed graham crackers. Blend Trill Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream, Oat Milk, and 40 ml strawberry syrup. Before pouring the shake into the glass, drizzle the glass first with 10 ml strawberry syrup.
Place it on top of the shake base.
Place it on the right side next to the glass holder handle.
Add 2 bamboo skewers on the donut for it to stay stable. Place at the back of the rim.
Place on the left side, opposite side of the
pink pop. Ice cream stick should be inside the shake base.
Drizzle it all over the top of the whipped cream.
Sprinkle it all over the top of the whipped cream.
Place it at the centre of the whipped cream.
Anderson is the executive chef at Black Tap. The recipes are in collaboration with Enjoy Trill for Veganuary
