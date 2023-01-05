Veganuary: 3 must-try plant-based dessert recipes

Satisfy your sweet tooth — the healthy way

By Dimple Khitri Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 10:12 PM

This January, take on the annual 31-day challenge of trying out the plant-based lifestyle to celebrate the spirit of Veganuary. Here are 3 vegan desserts to try out at home and keep those sugar cravings at bay...

Gulab Jamun

Servings: 12 servings

Prep time: 60 minutes

Dairy-free

Refined sugar-free

Soy-free

Artificial food colour-free

Ingredients

For the jamuns:

•1/2 cup semolina

•1 cup almond milk

•1/2 tsp cardamom powder

For Garnishing:

•1/2 cup cashews

•1/2 cup water

•2 tbsp chopped dry fruits

For the Syrup:

•1 and 1/2 cups water

•1 and 1/2 cups jaggery

•2 tsps cardamom powder

•1 tbsp lemon juice

Steps

In a pan, add semolina and milk together and keep stirring till it forms a dough.

Once ready, divide the dough into 12 parts and make the jamuns. At this point, add dry fruits in the centre of the jamun.

Spray some coconut oil on to them and put them in the air fryer and sprinkle some coconut oil. Air fry at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.

Meanwhile, make the syrup by adding water, jaggery and cardamom all together.

When the syrup is semi-thick

and ready add the lemon juice and mix.

Switch off the stove, add the jamuns in the syrup and keep them aside for an hour before consuming. Serve hot.

NOTE: It is important for the jamuns to be soaked in the syrup for an hour or more so that they absorb the syrup and become soft.

Chocolate & Garden Cress Roundlets

Servings: 15 roundlets

Prep time: 70 minutes

Dairy-free

Refined sugar-free

Soy-free

Gluten-free

Artificial food colour-free

Ingredients

• 50 grams aliv (garden cress)

• 1/2 cup coconut water

• 1 and 1/2 cups fresh coconut

• 1/2 cup powdered jaggery

• 1 tbsp almonds

• 1 tbsp cashews

• 1/4 tsp nutmeg

• 1/4 cup vegan chocolate

Steps:

Soak the aliv seeds in coconut water for 1 hour.

In a pan add the almonds, cashews, coconut, nutmeg and roast for 5 minutes.

Then add the powdered jaggery and the soaked aliv seeds together.

When this mixture starts resembling a dough, switch off the stove and let it cool on the side.

Make small roundlets and dip them in melted vegan chocolate.

Add silver varak and refrigerate.

Consume cold.

Note: The aliv seeds can be soaked in water or milk too.

Crunchy Gond Granola

Servings: 10 servings

Prep time: 25 minutes

Dairy-free

Refined sugar-free

Soy-free

Gluten-free

Artificial food colour-free

Ingredients

•100 grams gond (edible gum)

•100 grams cashews

•100 grams almonds

•70 grams pistachio

•3 tbsp pumpkin seeds

•200 grams freshly grated coconut

•350 grams powdered jaggery

•200 grams coconut oil

•1 tbsp cardamom powder

Steps:

Fry the gond in coconut oil, once done let it cool on the side.

Roast the coarsely chopped dried fruits and keep them aside.

Roast the coconut and keep it aside.

Crush the gond into a fine powder, add all the ingredients together in a bowl. Mix well.

Garnish with chopped figs (optional).

Store in an air tight container and serve warm or at room temperature.

Note: It is important to properly fry the edible gum (gond) and then crush it well, so it is easy to chew.

Khitri is a restaurateur, Being Vegan Dubai, and author

The recipes are from her latest book, Being Veganized