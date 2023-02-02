Recipes: 3 office lunches you need to try

While ordering out at work can be tempting, there are quicker, cheaper and more convenient options that can be prepared at home

By Aneesa Nizar Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 9:37 PM

Here are some nutrient-dense options to pack in your lunchbox with minimum effort.

Carrot Prawns Pulav

This doesn’t need any sides and can be enjoyed from the office desk.

Ingredients:

• Carrot - 3 big pieces

• Prawns - 1 cup

• Shredded carrot - 1/4 cup

• Green chilly - 2 pieces

• Onion - 1 small piece

• Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp

• Chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

• Pepper powder- 1/2 tsp

• Sunflower oil - 2 tbsp

• Coriander leaves chopped - 1 tbsp

• Basmati rice cooked - 2 cups

• Ghee - 2 tsp

• Salt as needed

Method:

Peel and grate the carrot.

In a cauldron (kadhai), heat oil and splutter mustard seeds, add sliced onion and saute till translucent.

Add split green chilli, chilli powder, salt and prawns.

Cover and cook prawns till half and then add grated carrot.

Stir and cook till prawns and carrot are well-cooked.

Add shredded coconut and turn off the flame.

In another pan, add ghee, salt, pepper powder and cooked basmati rice.

Combine slowly for a minute and then add carrot prawn mix.

Cover and cook for 2-3 mins on low flame till everything is combined well.

Add chopped coriander leaves and serve warm.

Mediterranean salad

The dressing can be stored separately and added in just before having the salad. The meal can be prepared in advance and stored in the fridge.

Ingredients:

• Cooked chickpeas (white gram) - 1/2 cup

• Cucumber cubed - 1/4 cup

• Carrot cubed - 1/4 cup

• Cherry tomato - 1/4 cup

• Apple cubed - 1/4 cup

• Bell peppers - 1/4 cup

• Onion - 1/2

• Feta crumbles - 2 tbsp

• Lemon juice - 1/2 of a lemon

• Pepper powder - 1/2 tsp

• Honey - 1 tsp

• Olive oil - 2 tbsp

• Salt as needed

Method:

Combine all the vegetables and cooked chickpeas.

Top it off with crumbled feta.

In a small bowl, mix lemon juice, pepper powder, honey, olive oil and salt.

Add the vinaigrette to

the salad just before serving. Mix well and serve cold.

Broccoli and sausage pasta

A pasta dish with no sauce, it stays fresh in the lunch box and doesn’t turn mushy. Any type of pasta can be used but macaroni would be ideal.

Ingredients:

• Pasta cooked - 1.5 cups

• Sausage sliced - 1/4 cup

• Brocoli florets - 1/4 cup

• Carrot - 1/2 piece

• Bell peppers chopped - 1/2 cup

• Mushroom chopped - 1/4 cup

• Chilly flakes - 1 tsp

• Italian herbs - 1/2 tsp

• Garlic cloves - 2

• Ketchup - 2 tbsp

• Olive oil - 2 tbsp

• Salt as needed.

Method:

In a pan, heat olive oil, add minced garlic and saute till light brown.

Add sliced sausage and cook well. Add rest of all the vegetables.

Saute till vegetables are half cooked. (Dont overcook and let it loose its colours)

Add chilli flakes, salt, Italian herbs and ketchup.

Then add cooked pasta, saute well for 2-3 mins and serve warm.

Nizar is an Abu Dhabi-based food and travel blogger