Recipe of the day: Rice Bites

When in doubt, choose this easy-to-prep grain with a variety of different dressings, toppings and preparation styles. Give these creative rice-based a try this weekend...
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ cup cooked short grain glutenous rice — as per sushi rice recipe (look for the recipe on my feed)
• 200 grams smoked salmon, chopped into small pieces
• 1 avocado, chopped into small cubes
• 125 grams cream cheese
Sauce:
• 2 tbsp mayonnaise
• 1 tsp sriracha
• 1 tsp sesame oil
• Sesame seeds for decoration
Instructions:
As soon as the sushi rice is ready, form small balls and press them to form small patties.
In a nonstick pan, heat a bit of oil and fry the rice patties on both sides until lightly browned.
Meanwhile, in a bowl combine the avocado, the salmon and the cream cheese.
In a separate bowl mix the mayonnaise, sriracha and sesame oil.
Scoop a dalop of avo-salmon-cream cheese mix on
top of the rice patties. Drizzle with the sauce and sesame seeds.
Enjoy!
Diana Zavzeatii is By Diana Zavzeatii is a food blogger and brand ambassador for European Rice (@busyavocado)
