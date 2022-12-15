Recipe of the day: Rice Bites

Easy dishes to try at home

By Diana Zavzeatii Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 9:46 PM

When in doubt, choose this easy-to-prep grain with a variety of different dressings, toppings and preparation styles. Give these creative rice-based a try this weekend...

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cup cooked short grain glutenous rice — as per sushi rice recipe (look for the recipe on my feed)

• 200 grams smoked salmon, chopped into small pieces

• 1 avocado, chopped into small cubes

• 125 grams cream cheese

Sauce:

• 2 tbsp mayonnaise

• 1 tsp sriracha

• 1 tsp sesame oil

• Sesame seeds for decoration

Instructions:

As soon as the sushi rice is ready, form small balls and press them to form small patties.

In a nonstick pan, heat a bit of oil and fry the rice patties on both sides until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a bowl combine the avocado, the salmon and the cream cheese.

In a separate bowl mix the mayonnaise, sriracha and sesame oil.

Scoop a dalop of avo-salmon-cream cheese mix on

top of the rice patties. Drizzle with the sauce and sesame seeds.

Enjoy!

Diana Zavzeatii is By Diana Zavzeatii is a food blogger and brand ambassador for European Rice (@busyavocado)