From the special biryani to chicken khurchan, here are 4 Eid Al Fitr recipes you need to try

The perfect festive spread for your loved ones on this joyous occasion…

By Himanshu Saini Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 9:47 PM

Make your Eid Al Fitr celebrations memorable with an elaborate spread, starting from these options.

CARNIVAL KALE SALAD

INGREDIENTS

•1 cup mini kale leaves

•1/2 cup pomelo, peeled and segmented

•2-3 strawberry, cut into half

•2-3 mix cherry tomato, cut into half

•1 avocado, cut into dices

•5 tablespoon yuzu honey dressing

•Sea salt as required

•Watermelon radish for garnish

•Voila flower for garnish

METHOD

In a large bowl, add kale leaves, pomelo, strawberry, cherry tomato, avocado, sea salt and gently mix it.

Pour some yuzu honey dressing on top of it and gently toss it. Make sure the yuzu dressing needs to be chilled.

Garnish with watermelon radish slices and voila flower, serve immediately.

CHICKEN KHURCHAN

CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS

•150 grams chicken thigh boneless, cut into strips

• 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• 1 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon chilli powder

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 100 grams tomato concasse

• 1 tablespoon coriander leaves chopped

• 1 teaspoon lime juice

• 1 green pepper julienne

• 1 red pepper julienne

• 1 yellow pepper julienne

• 1 red onion julienne

For platings

• 4-5 blue corn tortilla chips

• 1 teaspoon black beans

• 2 tablespoons tomato salsa

• 1 tablespoon cilantro and mint chutney

• 1 pickled jalapeno sliced

• 3-4 black olive sliced

• Avocado cream as required

METHOD

Marinate the chicken thigh with garlic,

cumin powder, oregano, chilli powder, salt

and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan, add the marinated chicken and sauté for a while. Add peppers and onions and sauté for 3 minutes.

Add the tomato concasse and give it a quick toss. Adjust seasoning, lime juice and finish it with coriander leaves. Make sure the chicken mixture is semi dry.

Take a round 4” ring mould add the cooked chicken at the base topped it with black beans, tomato salsa, olives and jalapenos.

Drizzle coriander and mint chutney on top. Slowly remove the ring mould.

Put the avocado cream in a piping bag with choice of your nozzle and pipe on the chicken mixture.

Serve along blue corn tortilla chips.

LAMB BIRYANI

INGREDIENTS

• 1 1/2 kilogram mutton cut into medium pieces on the bone

• 1 kilogram basmati rice soaked for 1 1/2 hours

• 1/4 cup ghee

• 5-7 green cardamoms

• 2-3 black cardamoms

• 2 blades of mace

• 1-2 bay leaves

• 2-inch stick cinnamon

• 7-8 black peppercorns

• 8-10 cloves

• 2 tablespoons Ginger-garlic paste

• Salt to taste

• 1 cup fried onions

• 1 cup yogurt

• 5 tablespoons cashew paste

• 2 tablespoons yellow chilli powder

•1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder

• Fresh mint leaves as required

• 2 inches ginger cut into thin strips

• 2-3 green chillies

• 2 teaspoons green cardamom- mace powder

• 3 tablespoons rose water

• 3 tablespoons screw pine (kewda) water

• Sea salt to taste

• 1/2 tablespoon Lemon juice

• Saffron (kesar) soaked in water large pinch

• 1/4 cup fresh cream

• Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

METHOD

Heat ¼ cup ghee in lagan, add green cardamom, black cardamoms, mace blades, bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, black peppercorns and cloves and sauté on a low heat till fragrant.

Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté till raw smells disappear. Add mutton, mix well and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 5-10 minutes. Add salt and mix well.

Crush ½ cup fried onion and add to the mutton, mix and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add yogurt, mix and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Add yellow chilli powder and mix well, and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add 2-3 cups water and mix well. Cover and cook till the mutton is almost done.

Add cashew paste and mix well. Add a few mint leaves and some ginger strips, mix well and let it cook for 2-3 minutes. Switch off the heat.

Strain the stock into a bowl through a strainer. Remove the mutton pieces and put them into the same lagan and discard the whole spices. Add the strained stock to the lagan and cook it on low heat till the mixture comes to a boil.

Slit green chillies, add to the mixture and mix well. Add green cardamom-mace powder and mix well. Add 1 screw pine water and 1 tbsp rose water and mix well.

Heat sufficient water in a deep pan, add salt and lemon juice and let the water come to a boil.

Add rice and mix well. Add 1 tbsp of ghee and cook for 2-3 minutes. Meanwhile, add 2 tbsps fried onion to the mutton and mix well.

Strain ¼ rice and evenly spread it over the mutton mixture. Sprinkle a little saffron water, 1 tbsp screw pine water, 1 tbsp rose water, some ginger strips and a few mint leaves. Cover and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Once the remaining rice is ¾ cooked, strain it and spread evenly on the mutton-rice mixture. Sprinkle the remaining saffron water, a few mint leaves and remaining ginger strips, screw pine water and remaining rose water.

Take 1 cup of the strained rice water in a bowl, add fresh cream and 3 tbsps ghee. Pour some of this mixture all around the sides of the lagan. Make a few holes over the surface and pour rest of the mixture into them. Cover the lagan with a lid and seal it with dough. Keep a tawa on low heat, keep the lagan over it and cook on dum for 20-25 minutes. Switch the heat off.

Remove the dough only you are ready to serve. Open the lid, transfer the biryani into a serving bowl garnish with some fried onion and a mint sprig and serve hot with raita.

DUCK CURRY

INGREDIENTS

Confit Duck

• 25g of sea salt

• 1 inch cinnamon Stick

• 3-4 green cardamom

• 4-5 whole black pepper corns

• 2-3 bay leaf

• 1 onion, diced

• 1 carrot, diced

• 1 leek, diced

• 4 duck legs, 200g each

•1l vegetable oil

Peanut Butter Salan

• ¼ cup peanuts

• ¼ cup desiccated coconut

• 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

• 2 tablespoons whole coriander seeds

• 2 tablespoons cumin seeds

• 2 tablespoons oil

• ¼ teaspoons red chilli powder

• ½ teaspoons turmeric powder

• ½ teaspoons garam masala powder

• 2 garlic cloves minced

• ½-inch ginger minced

• ½ teaspoons cumin seeds

• 3 tablespoons tamarind paste

• 3 tablespoons jaggery grated

• 5 tablespoons peanut butter creamy

METHOD

For Duck

Mix together the salt and rub into the duck legs. Salt-curing the meat acts as a preservative. Cover and leave to cure for 6 hours in the fridge

Preheat the oven to 120˚C

Rinse the cure from the duck and dry the legs thoroughly

Place the legs in an oven proof dish along with cinnamon, green cardamom, bay leaf, onion, carrot and leeks and vegetable oil. Make all the ingredients are covered with oil completely.

Cover the dish with foil and place in the oven to cook for 3 hours or until the meat comes easily away from the bone.

Leave to cool in the fat.

Remove the legs from the fat and pat dry with kitchen roll before pan-frying to crisp up the skin.

For Peanut Butter Salan

Dry roast the onion in a pan over low to medium heat.

When the onions have started to turn a light shade of brown, add the peanuts, coconut, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and white sesame seeds before removing them to a platter.

Combine the onion mixture that was previously dry-roasted with water, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, ginger, and garlic cloves to create a smooth paste.

Heat oil in a deep pan and add the ground paste, cumin seeds, and curry leaves to it. Then cook for 5 minutes.

Add the tamarind water, whisk it thoroughly, and then add additional water.

Add salt and stir well. Add peanut butter and mix well.

Your peanut butter Salan is ready.

Himanshu Saini is the chef at Carnival By Tresind