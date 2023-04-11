Aval Milk: The nutritious Kerala drink that you've been missing out on

Why Aval milk, made with flattened rice and nuts, and with multiple health benefits, is about to change your dessert game and be your new favourite.

by Rida Jaleel Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 12:13 PM

Smoothies are now all the rage. And we don’t blame them! They’re yummy, easy to consume, and quick to make – making them perfect for busy mornings before work or school. But have you ever heard of this traditional Kerala twist on a smoothie? If you haven’t, today’s your lucky day.

Aval Milk is a Kerala cuisine drink that originated in the Malappuram district of the South-Indian state of Kerala and quickly became a pan-Indian favourite. While you’ll usually see it sold in small teashops or roadside shacks in Kerala, it is a drink that comes with numerous health benefits and is exceptionally delicious. It is a cooling, refreshing drink perfect for a hot day treat and can also be served as a unique dessert to surprise those house guests. Because of how quick and easy it is to make, Aval Milk is also a beloved Ramadan staple.

How to make Aval Milk?

Ingredients:

•1 cup roasted Aval (flattened rice husks)

•½ cup roasted peanuts

•½ cup roasted cashew nuts

•5-6 Mysore bananas

•2 cups milk (cold)

•7-8 raisins

•2 tablespoons of granulated sugar/honey

•2 teaspoons tutti frutti (optional)

Directions:

1.Roast your Aval/Poha on the stovetop until they are browned and crispy. Similarly roast your peanuts and cashew nuts and crush them lightly.

2.In a bowl, mash the bananas. Add the sugar and mix them well. To this, add the Aval and nuts and stir well while pouring in the cold milk. Adjust the consistency as per your liking.

3.Garnish with raisins, more chopped nuts and/or the tutti frutti.

Aval milk is typically thicker than a regular smoothie. Aval or flattened rice is a rich source of vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, calcium, zinc, copper, etc. It is said to be good for the gut and regulates cholesterol levels. The presence of nuts, milk, and bananas further amplifies its health benefits, making it a power-packed glass of nutrients that both your taste buds and tummy will thank you for!