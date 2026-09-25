Is 'quiet luxury' changing the way Dubai dines out?

Dubai has never been shy about making a grand entrance‭. ‬In a city where architecture reaches for the clouds and dinner can come with fire‭, ‬fog‭, ‬music and an aesthetic straight out of Instagram‭, ‬extravagance has long been part of the experience‭. ‬But as quiet‭ ‬luxury‭ ‬—‭ ‬the fashion and lifestyle shorthand for craftsmanship and restraint over logos and overt display of status‭ ‬—‭ ‬made its way into the mainstream in 2023‭, ‬it began to shape how consumers evaluate luxury beyond their wardrobes‭. ‬Fuelled by the held-back wealth codes of‭ ‬Succession‭, ‬TikTok’s‭ ‬“old money”‭ ‬aesthetic and a renewed appetite for quality over excess‭, ‬the trend has increasingly made room for subtlety in a city synonymous with grandeur‭.‬

The question now is whether that recalibration has reached the dining table‭. ‬Are UAE diners‭, ‬too‭, ‬moving away from food designed‭ ‬primarily to be filmed and towards experiences that feel more intimate‭, ‬ingredient-led and emotionally resonant‭? ‬Conversations‭ ‬with chefs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi suggest that the appetite for spectacle has not vanished but it is increasingly being matched‭ ‬by a desire for substance‭. ‬Food with a point of view‭, ‬rooms that make space for conversation‭, ‬service that does not interrupt and details that are more intentional rather than a cry for attention‭.‬

The luxury of restraint

Picture this‭: ‬the lighting is flattering but unobtrusive‭, ‬the soundtrack doesn’t compete with the conversation‭, ‬the dish served to your table is at the right temperature‭, ‬at the right pace‭, ‬with no unnecessary interruptions‭.‬

For Adrian‭, ‬executive chef at Al Raha Beach Resort‭ & ‬Spa in Abu Dhabi‭, ‬quiet luxury starts with the idea that the guest should not see the work happening behind the scenes‭. ‬“In food and service‭, ‬quiet luxury is defined by an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality expressed with restraint‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“It begins with the finest ingredients‭, ‬prepared with precision‭, ‬and is complemented by intuitive‭, ‬personalised service that anticipates needs without drawing attention to itself‭.‬”

At its best‭, ‬it’s the difference between a restaurant announcing that it’s expensive and a restaurant making a guest feel as though every part of the evening has been considered for them‭. ‬“A restaurant feels luxurious when every element works together so seamlessly that guests simply feel at ease‭,‬”‭ ‬Adrian adds‭. ‬“If a guest leaves saying‭, ‬‘I don’t know exactly why‭, ‬but I felt incredibly relaxed and didn’t want to leave‭,‬’‭ ‬then that sense of understated luxury has been achieved‭.‬”

A more discerning diner

Dubai will remain a city that celebrates glamour and it’s not about to abandon the high-octane launches‭, ‬immersive interiors or big-ticket dining rooms‭. ‬Yet‭, ‬chefs say that a more mature and well-travelled audience is asking different questions of its meals‭: ‬Where did this ingredient come from‭? ‬What is the story behind the cuisine‭? ‬Does the experience feel personal‭? ‬Is the restaurant offering something more lasting than a social-media moment‭?‬

Chef Surabhi Suri‭, ‬a plant-forward chef and restaurant owner‭, ‬sees a clear shift‭. ‬“Dubai will always embrace glamour and memorable experiences‭, ‬but today’s diners are increasingly well-travelled and discerning‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“They have experienced the era of theatrical dining and many are now seeking something deeper‭.‬”

For Suri‭, ‬one visible sign is the growth of intimate supper clubs‭, ‬which offer an alternative to the traditional fine-dining script‭. ‬“More and more diners are choosing intimate supper club experiences over traditional fine-dining restaurants‭, ‬especially on weekends‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“This reflects a desire for something more personal and meaningful‭.‬”

That shift mirrors the wider quiet-luxury idea‭: ‬a move away from recognisable‭, ‬overt status symbols towards perceived quality and longevity‭. ‬In fashion‭, ‬that may translate to a logo-free cashmere coat‭. ‬In dining‭, ‬it could be a perfectly ripe tomato treated‭ ‬with the same seriousness as caviar‭.‬

“In food‭, ‬it means depth rather than excess‭, ‬a perfectly ripe tomato treated with as much reverence as truffle or caviar‭,‬”‭ ‬Suri explains‭. ‬“In service‭, ‬it’s anticipating a guest’s needs before they have to ask and making them feel genuinely cared for‭. ‬True luxury is making someone feel seen effortlessly‭.‬”

When less says more

The quiet-luxury approach is particularly natural for cuisines rooted in seasonality and ingredient integrity‭. ‬At Avli‭, ‬head chef Vlassia Anagnostou sees it as a direct extension of Greek cooking‭. ‬“For me‭, ‬quiet luxury is when something feels simple‭, ‬but you can sense the care behind it‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“It’s about beautiful ingredients‭, ‬thoughtful cooking‭, ‬warm service and small details that make the guest feel looked after‭.‬”

Greek food‭, ‬she says‭, ‬makes the case for restraint almost instinctively‭. ‬“Mediterranean food is built on ingredients like olive oil‭, ‬herbs‭, ‬citrus‭, ‬vegetables‭, ‬seafood‭, ‬grains and beautiful produce‭. ‬These ingredients do not need to be hidden‭. ‬My job is to respect them‭, ‬cook them properly and know when the dish is finished‭. ‬Quiet‭ ‬luxury is knowing when not to add more‭.‬”

It’s a useful counterpoint to the idea that luxury must be rarefied or unfamiliar‭. ‬A dish can be humble in origin but still feel elevated through intricate technique and context‭. ‬At Avli‭, ‬Anagnostou points to Lamb Youvetsi‭, ‬the classic Greek comfort dish‭, ‬as‭ ‬an expression of that philosophy‭. ‬“Lamb Youvetsi captures this idea beautifully‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“It’s a very comforting and nostalgic Greek dish‭, ‬but it also has depth‭. ‬It feels familiar‭, ‬but still special‭.‬”

Her version of luxury is also rooted in a strong sense of memory‭. ‬“Many of my dishes start from a memory‭, ‬often from home and from cooking beside my grandmother‭, ‬who was my mentor‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“I remember watching her cook and realising that she never measured everything perfectly‭, ‬but she understood the food completely‭.‬‭ ‬She knew by smell‭, ‬by touch and by instinct when something was ready‭. ‬That kind of cooking stays with you‭.‬”

That emotional register is becoming increasingly important‭. ‬A striking plate can prompt admiration‭, ‬but a meal tied to nostalgia‭ ‬or personal storytelling can create something far more enduring‭. ‬“For me‭, ‬true luxury is when a dish carries tradition and soul‭, ‬and is presented in a way that still feels refined yet timeless‭,‬”‭ ‬Anagnostou adds‭.‬

The invisible choreography

If quiet luxury has a defining feature‭, ‬it may be the fact that its most important details are often invisible‭. ‬The guest sees a‭ ‬composed dining room and a welcoming staff‭. ‬What they do not see is the rhythm of service‭, ‬the coordination between kitchen and‭ ‬floor teams‭, ‬the choices around temperature‭, ‬seasoning‭, ‬timing and spacing‭.‬

For Adrian‭, ‬“the rhythm of hospitality”‭ ‬is the detail that guests may never consciously identify‭, ‬but will always feel‭. ‬“It’s‭ ‬the subtle pacing of every interaction and the seamless flow of the meal‭, ‬where each moment feels natural and unhurried‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“When hospitality is executed at its highest level‭, ‬nothing feels forced or overly choreographed‭.‬”

Suri makes a similar point through the word‭ ‬“intentionality”‭. ‬“Why a particular spoon was chosen for a course‭, ‬why a dish is served at a certain temperature‭, ‬why the pacing of the meal allows‭ ‬for conversation‭, ‬or why a specific ingredient appears in that season‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“The finest dining experiences are often built on dozens of invisible decisions made with care‭.‬”

At Saikindō‭, ‬restaurant chef Slamet Wahyudi places the focus on the Japanese ethos of hospitality‭, ‬which focuses on immersion without intimidation‭. ‬“Rather than focusing on extravagance‭, ‬it’s about perfecting the essentials every single day‭, ‬using excellent ingredients‭, ‬delivering great service‭, ‬paying attention to the smallest details‭, ‬and staying true to the identity of your restaurant‭.‬”

At The Robata Room at Saikindō‭, ‬guests can choose a front-row seat at the chef’s counter‭, ‬watching the work of the robata grill and interacting with the team or opt for a more discreet setting while remaining part of the room’s energy‭. ‬“Creating a sense of exclusivity is not about adding formality or making a space feel inaccessible‭,‬”‭ ‬Wahyudi says‭. ‬“When guests feel welcomed‭, ‬well looked after and recognised as individuals‭, ‬they naturally feel valued‭. ‬For me‭, ‬that’s the real meaning of exclusivity‭.‬”

Not the end of excess

It would be premature‭, ‬however‭, ‬to call time on Dubai’s love of maximalism‭. ‬The city’s dining culture has room for both‭: ‬the showstopping restaurant built for celebration and the soft-spoken dining room that lets‭ ‬the food do the talking‭.‬

What is changing is the definition of value‭. ‬Diners may still want beauty and drama on occasion‭, ‬but there’s a growing appreciation for what Adrian calls‭ ‬“substance rather than spectacle”‭. ‬Wahyudi‭, ‬on the other hand‭, ‬believes it’s more than a passing trend‭, ‬but rather a sign of a maturing market with staying power because the elements behind it are not trend-dependent‭. ‬“More and more people are appreciating craftsmanship and genuine hospitality‭. ‬Those qualities never go out of style‭, ‬which is why‭ ‬I see this as a lasting evolution rather than a passing trend‭.‬”