Is 'quiet luxury' changing the way Dubai dines out?
UAE chefs say diners are increasingly seeking intimate experiences and thoughtful service over grand theatrics
- PUBLISHED: Fri 25 Sept 2026, 4:18 PM
Dubai has never been shy about making a grand entrance. In a city where architecture reaches for the clouds and dinner can come with fire, fog, music and an aesthetic straight out of Instagram, extravagance has long been part of the experience. But as quiet luxury — the fashion and lifestyle shorthand for craftsmanship and restraint over logos and overt display of status — made its way into the mainstream in 2023, it began to shape how consumers evaluate luxury beyond their wardrobes. Fuelled by the held-back wealth codes of Succession, TikTok’s “old money” aesthetic and a renewed appetite for quality over excess, the trend has increasingly made room for subtlety in a city synonymous with grandeur.
The question now is whether that recalibration has reached the dining table. Are UAE diners, too, moving away from food designed primarily to be filmed and towards experiences that feel more intimate, ingredient-led and emotionally resonant? Conversations with chefs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi suggest that the appetite for spectacle has not vanished but it is increasingly being matched by a desire for substance. Food with a point of view, rooms that make space for conversation, service that does not interrupt and details that are more intentional rather than a cry for attention.
The luxury of restraint
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Picture this: the lighting is flattering but unobtrusive, the soundtrack doesn’t compete with the conversation, the dish served to your table is at the right temperature, at the right pace, with no unnecessary interruptions.
For Adrian, executive chef at Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi, quiet luxury starts with the idea that the guest should not see the work happening behind the scenes. “In food and service, quiet luxury is defined by an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality expressed with restraint,” he says. “It begins with the finest ingredients, prepared with precision, and is complemented by intuitive, personalised service that anticipates needs without drawing attention to itself.”
At its best, it’s the difference between a restaurant announcing that it’s expensive and a restaurant making a guest feel as though every part of the evening has been considered for them. “A restaurant feels luxurious when every element works together so seamlessly that guests simply feel at ease,” Adrian adds. “If a guest leaves saying, ‘I don’t know exactly why, but I felt incredibly relaxed and didn’t want to leave,’ then that sense of understated luxury has been achieved.”
A more discerning diner
Dubai will remain a city that celebrates glamour and it’s not about to abandon the high-octane launches, immersive interiors or big-ticket dining rooms. Yet, chefs say that a more mature and well-travelled audience is asking different questions of its meals: Where did this ingredient come from? What is the story behind the cuisine? Does the experience feel personal? Is the restaurant offering something more lasting than a social-media moment?
Chef Surabhi Suri, a plant-forward chef and restaurant owner, sees a clear shift. “Dubai will always embrace glamour and memorable experiences, but today’s diners are increasingly well-travelled and discerning,” she says. “They have experienced the era of theatrical dining and many are now seeking something deeper.”
For Suri, one visible sign is the growth of intimate supper clubs, which offer an alternative to the traditional fine-dining script. “More and more diners are choosing intimate supper club experiences over traditional fine-dining restaurants, especially on weekends,” she says. “This reflects a desire for something more personal and meaningful.”
That shift mirrors the wider quiet-luxury idea: a move away from recognisable, overt status symbols towards perceived quality and longevity. In fashion, that may translate to a logo-free cashmere coat. In dining, it could be a perfectly ripe tomato treated with the same seriousness as caviar.
“In food, it means depth rather than excess, a perfectly ripe tomato treated with as much reverence as truffle or caviar,” Suri explains. “In service, it’s anticipating a guest’s needs before they have to ask and making them feel genuinely cared for. True luxury is making someone feel seen effortlessly.”
When less says more
The quiet-luxury approach is particularly natural for cuisines rooted in seasonality and ingredient integrity. At Avli, head chef Vlassia Anagnostou sees it as a direct extension of Greek cooking. “For me, quiet luxury is when something feels simple, but you can sense the care behind it,” she says. “It’s about beautiful ingredients, thoughtful cooking, warm service and small details that make the guest feel looked after.”
Greek food, she says, makes the case for restraint almost instinctively. “Mediterranean food is built on ingredients like olive oil, herbs, citrus, vegetables, seafood, grains and beautiful produce. These ingredients do not need to be hidden. My job is to respect them, cook them properly and know when the dish is finished. Quiet luxury is knowing when not to add more.”
It’s a useful counterpoint to the idea that luxury must be rarefied or unfamiliar. A dish can be humble in origin but still feel elevated through intricate technique and context. At Avli, Anagnostou points to Lamb Youvetsi, the classic Greek comfort dish, as an expression of that philosophy. “Lamb Youvetsi captures this idea beautifully,” she says. “It’s a very comforting and nostalgic Greek dish, but it also has depth. It feels familiar, but still special.”
Her version of luxury is also rooted in a strong sense of memory. “Many of my dishes start from a memory, often from home and from cooking beside my grandmother, who was my mentor,” she says. “I remember watching her cook and realising that she never measured everything perfectly, but she understood the food completely. She knew by smell, by touch and by instinct when something was ready. That kind of cooking stays with you.”
That emotional register is becoming increasingly important. A striking plate can prompt admiration, but a meal tied to nostalgia or personal storytelling can create something far more enduring. “For me, true luxury is when a dish carries tradition and soul, and is presented in a way that still feels refined yet timeless,” Anagnostou adds.
The invisible choreography
If quiet luxury has a defining feature, it may be the fact that its most important details are often invisible. The guest sees a composed dining room and a welcoming staff. What they do not see is the rhythm of service, the coordination between kitchen and floor teams, the choices around temperature, seasoning, timing and spacing.
For Adrian, “the rhythm of hospitality” is the detail that guests may never consciously identify, but will always feel. “It’s the subtle pacing of every interaction and the seamless flow of the meal, where each moment feels natural and unhurried,” he says. “When hospitality is executed at its highest level, nothing feels forced or overly choreographed.”
Suri makes a similar point through the word “intentionality”. “Why a particular spoon was chosen for a course, why a dish is served at a certain temperature, why the pacing of the meal allows for conversation, or why a specific ingredient appears in that season,” she says. “The finest dining experiences are often built on dozens of invisible decisions made with care.”
At Saikindō, restaurant chef Slamet Wahyudi places the focus on the Japanese ethos of hospitality, which focuses on immersion without intimidation. “Rather than focusing on extravagance, it’s about perfecting the essentials every single day, using excellent ingredients, delivering great service, paying attention to the smallest details, and staying true to the identity of your restaurant.”
At The Robata Room at Saikindō, guests can choose a front-row seat at the chef’s counter, watching the work of the robata grill and interacting with the team or opt for a more discreet setting while remaining part of the room’s energy. “Creating a sense of exclusivity is not about adding formality or making a space feel inaccessible,” Wahyudi says. “When guests feel welcomed, well looked after and recognised as individuals, they naturally feel valued. For me, that’s the real meaning of exclusivity.”
Not the end of excess
It would be premature, however, to call time on Dubai’s love of maximalism. The city’s dining culture has room for both: the showstopping restaurant built for celebration and the soft-spoken dining room that lets the food do the talking.
What is changing is the definition of value. Diners may still want beauty and drama on occasion, but there’s a growing appreciation for what Adrian calls “substance rather than spectacle”. Wahyudi, on the other hand, believes it’s more than a passing trend, but rather a sign of a maturing market with staying power because the elements behind it are not trend-dependent. “More and more people are appreciating craftsmanship and genuine hospitality. Those qualities never go out of style, which is why I see this as a lasting evolution rather than a passing trend.”