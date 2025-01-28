Popular French chef on media's role in elevating the culinary world

Cyril Lignac is a popular name in the culinary world. From his beginnings as a French chef to becoming a beloved TV personality, Lignac has blended tradition and innovation in his craft. Recently, he added another feather to his cap by bringing his celebrated restaurant, Bar des Prés, to Dubai. But beyond the kitchen, Lignac highlights media’s transformative power in elevating the culinary field.

A key aspect of Lignac’s success lies in his recognition of media’s influence in shaping culinary narratives. As someone who has seamlessly balanced his roles as a chef and TV personality, Lignac acknowledges the significant role of media in elevating food culture and introducing new cuisines to audiences worldwide.

“The media plays an important role; it has the power to influence, introduce new cuisines, and elevate the status of chefs,” Lignac shared. Social media, in particular, has democratised access to food culture, fostering a global connection between chefs and food enthusiasts. This immediacy and accessibility have allowed culinary art to transcend borders, creating an environment where chefs are celebrated as cultural ambassadors.

Through his television presence and the visual storytelling of his dishes, Lignac has crafted a compelling narrative that resonates across diverse cultures.

'Coherence and collaboration'

At the heart of Lignac’s culinary journey is a deep commitment to coherence and collaboration. “I’m fortunate to work with an exceptional team,” he said. “While I set the vision, our success stems from our collaborative growth.”

His approach to cooking is rooted in life’s sensory experiences, drawing inspiration from visual and aromatic elements encountered daily. “Each sensation contributes to my creative process when crafting new dishes,” he explained. "I find inspiration in life's ever-changing sensory experiences."

One of the most defining moments in Lignac’s career came with the opening of Bar des Prés in Paris in 2016. “It was not my first restaurant, but it is still today the most original project and the most personal, as it comes closest to my ideal of hospitality,” he reflected. This milestone highlights his ability to create spaces that not only serve exceptional food but also offer an immersive dining experience.

What defines the chef

When asked to choose one dish that represents his culinary identity, Lignac pointed to his grilled volaille des Landes - chicken satay with lime condiment and mashed potatoes. “It represents my cuisine, halfway between my roots and my inspiration,” he said. This dish epitomises his talent for harmonising tradition with innovation, creating flavours that evoke a deeply personal connection with diners.

Cyril Lignac

Outside the kitchen, Lignac finds inspiration in his personal passions, including travel and polo. These pursuits, coupled with his exposure to diverse cultures, enrich his creative process and infuse his dishes with global influences. "Everything can be a source of creativity in the kitchen," he says.

As for Bar des Prés, nestled on the 51st floor of a skyscraper, the restaurant combines French know-how with Japanese individuality, offering a chic and cosmopolitan dining experience. "Bar des Prés is a vibrant concept that honours traditional techniques while crafting contemporary dishes," Lignac explained, adding that the menu is tailored to Dubai's tastes, featuring standout dishes like the crunchy crab and avocado galette, which he describes as both simple and complex. Recognising Dubai's passion for pastries, he has also placed a special emphasis on the dessert offerings, blending French patisserie expertise with innovative creations. Looking ahead, Lignac has set his sights on opening a pastry shop in Dubai. Perhaps, that is Lignac's way of sharing his love for French patisserie with a broader audience. When asked for his advice to aspiring chefs looking to break into the industry, he simple said, "Follow your instincts."