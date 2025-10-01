People: A restaurant that encourages human connection over shared meals 

It’s by the people for the people, quite literally. The restaurant People has opened doors at Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai. Their USP: Connecting with people over shared meals. Khaleej Times spoke to the people behind People—the same team that runs GOAT Burger.

According to Sultan Kayed, co-founder of People, the restaurant is designed to connect.

“The idea was to create a place where food isn’t just served but shared. We draw from a range of culinary influences, but the real difference is how we bring people together: through a menu designed for conversation, an atmosphere that encourages openness, and a team that reflects the diversity of our guests," he said. “It’s inclusive, social, and rooted in the belief that great food should always come with great company,” he said.

Innovative plates

Even the plates here are designed to bring people together across tables, cultures, and generations. Sameer Bhalekar, the eatery’s executive chef, said the menu reflects contemporary tastes. “The menu is inspired by how people eat today – a bit of this, a bite of that, all shared around the table. We’ve taken global flavours and reimagined them in a way that feels fun, fresh, and familiar," he said. “It’s not quite fine dining, and it’s not street food either—it lives somewhere in between."

“Dishes like our Yuzu Burrata or Wagyu Bolognese Spring Rolls are made to be passed around, to spark conversation," Bhalekar said. “Most of the menu is designed for sharing, because we believe food naturally brings people together. There’s something for everyone, and every dish is a chance to connect.”

Bhalekar leads the kitchen with a menu that blends multiple cuisines and flavours—Italian craft, Asian influences, and Emirati touches. Tickle your taste buds with a diverse food options ranging from Okami crab salad (Dhs55) with tobiko and sesame oil to the Yuzu burrata (Dhs58) with pomelo and candied walnut.

And from the raw bar, standouts range from the indulgent Wagyu carpaccio tostada (Dhs132) to the playful spicy tuna on potato pave (Dhs116) topped with Ossetra caviar and signature sharing plates such as the Billionaire wagyu crispy rice (Dhs62) and Buffalo maple shrimp (Dhs55) sit alongside Josper-grilled favourites like Australian lamb chops (Dhs116) and the luxurious Alaskan king crab au gratin (Dhs175).

The beverage menu is equally sumptuous. "Yuzu Lemonade (comes) with passion fruit and agave; the Sakura Lemonade with citrus, peach, and mint. Berries Punch is packed with mixed berries, hibiscus, and ginger ale, while Passionate About You brings together passion fruit, citrus, and honey,” he said.

While Dubai is a crossroads of cultures and a melting pot for the culinary landscape, this bistro’s philosophy is simple—people, places, plates. People offer a space that’s warm, inclusive, and rooted in community. “Places speak to the flavours we’ve drawn from across the globe. And plates reflect the way we serve: a variety of dishes, designed to be shared,” adds Sultan.

The team of People has kept the interiors like you won’t miss your home! The entrance is designed like a modern cottage – understated and warm. Once you step inside, there’s a dramatic, sculptural U-shaped sunken seating area inspired by the traditional majlis. The seating is symbolic of a community gathering.

“We worked closely with ‘Bone’ to strike a balance between intimacy and theatre. Rich burgundy tiles and red-veined marble add depth and warmth, while terrazzo floors and natural textiles bring lightness and tactility. With around 100 covers, every seat has been thoughtfully placed to feel both connected and considered,” Sultan said.

Another striking feature about the place is the multinational front-of-house team that speaks 12 languages to cater to guests from a range of backgrounds. “It wasn’t a strategy, it was natural – because People is about people,” says the co-founder.

The core team at People is confident they are not chasing trends or gimmicks. The focus is on delivering consistent quality, thoughtful experiences, and food that makes people feel something. “We evolve with Dubai, and we push ourselves creatively, every day.”

Here's what to try at People

The Okami Crab Salad

The Beef Short Ribs Gua-Bao

Spicy Tuna on Potato Pavé

Not a Michelin Cheeseburger

Aseeda Panacotta

Recommendations by Chef Sameer Bhalekar