Onam in Dubai 2025: Tops spots for Onam Sadhya in the city

The harvest festival is a time of community and harmony. No wonder one of the major things to do at this time is eat. Called Onam sadhya, this feast is served on a banana leaf and best enjoyed in the presence of family and friends. Usually, the Sadhya is a vegetarian affair but some places add non-veg specials to the menu too. Looking for a place to celebrate Onam in Dubai? Here’s a list of places to try:

Armani/Amal

Fine dining with a South Indian twist? We’ve got you covered. Armani/Amal is serving a three-course set menu on the occasion of the Indian harvest festival, which includes baby corn bezule, chemmeen pollichathu, meen karivepillai, and chicken 65

Dh400. Until Sep 5, 6.30pm-11pm. of Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa. 04 888 3010.

Calicut Paragon

Time for a legendary treat. This Onam, Calicut Paragon - known for South Indian and Malabar cuisine - is going all out with a feast that includes 24 special dishes including thoran and moru.

Sep 5-7. 04 335 8700 (Al Karama); 04 251 2545 (Al Nahda).

Indian Coffee House Dubai

It might be called mini, but there’s nothing small about this Onam Sadhya special, which features all sorts of favourites, from parippu to pazham. It’s available for both dine-in and takeaway, but remember to pre-book your spot.

Dh29 (dine-in); Until Sep 4, noon-4pm. Rolla Street Bur Dubai. Call 04220 4198 to slot yourself in.

Jamavar Dubai

If authentic is the flavour that works best for you, consider Leelamma’s Onam Sadhya experience. A veggie delight, this feast is served on a banana leaf. While Sadhya is typically a vegetarian spread, Jamavar Dubai does offer a seafood special for those who prefer it. Among the highlights are avial, olan, and kaalan, Kootu Curry and Erissery, sambhar, pineapple rasam, and naranga achar.

Dh165 (veg); Dh195 (non-veg). Until Sep 5, noon-midnight (Mon-Fri) and 12.30pm-midnight (Sat-Sun). Address Residences Opera, Downtown Dubai. 04 553 7852. @jamavardubai

Khadak

If you like the sweet-and-sour combo, you are going to love the Mambazha Pullissery Khadak is dolling out as part of Onam Sadhya. Other things on the menu include heirloom palakkadan matta rice, avial, erissery, pachadi, parippu curry and rasam. If you prefer to tuck into non-vegetarian nosh, there are specials like mutton ullarthu, chicken roast, and prawn mappas on offer too.

Dh195 (non-veg); Dh175 (veg). Until Sep 5, noon-3pm and 6pm-9pm. 058 979 7830.

Punjab Grill

Can you make a feast like the Sadhya even more decadent? Punjab Grill certainly thinks so – along with the usual 32-33 dishes you can expect over this period, you can look forward to the precious golden poori. This feast comes with a few drink and pre-booking is needed for a seat at this table. Got a hankering for something sweet? Check out the Ada Pradhaman,Pal Payasam Ice Cream, and Jackfruit Elaneer Pudding.

Dh99 (per person). Sep 5-7, noon-3pm. Punjab Grill Anantara Downtown Dubai, 050 194 1107. @punjabgrilldubai