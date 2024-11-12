Michelin Guide to make its debut in Qatar: Here's what to expect

Michelin Guide ceremony was recently held in abu Dhabi. Photos: Sajjad/KT

In a landmark moment for the global culinary scene, the MICHELIN Guide is set to debut in Doha, Qatar, marking a significant turning point for the region’s food industry.

The prestigious event, scheduled for December 12, 2024, at Raffles Doha's Katara Hall, will reveal the inaugural selection of Qatar’s finest restaurants. This highly anticipated occasion, which will be an invite-only event, promises to place Doha firmly on the map as a world-class culinary destination.

The unveiling of the Michelin selection in Doha is set to attract affluent tourists and food enthusiasts eager to explore the city's unique culinary offerings. Qatar’s restaurants are already recognised for their high standards, with international chefs bringing their world-class skills and innovative approaches to local ingredients, contributing to a thriving gastronomic scene.

The highlight of the MICHELIN Guide’s recognition is the highly coveted Michelin Star, which is awarded to restaurants that offer exceptional dining experiences.

Along with the stars, the event will also recognise restaurants that serve exceptional food at more affordable prices through the Bib Gourmand category. This distinction highlights eateries that offer high-quality meals at great value, ensuring that dining experiences in Doha cater to a variety of tastes and budgets.

International stars coming to Doha

To mark the occasion, renowned chefs from around the world will also be featured at the launch event. Among the illustrious guests are:

Alleno Paris: Three MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Guide France 2024: A French restaurant known for its culinary excellence and innovative approach.

Jordanær: Three MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Guide Nordics 2024: A Nordic dining institution celebrated for its elevated approach to Scandinavian cuisine. BO Innovation: Two MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong 2024: A renowned establishment in Hong Kong celebrated for its modern twist on traditional Cantonese dishes. These internationally acclaimed restaurants will be part of the celebration, further highlighting the high-calibre talent that is now calling Doha home.