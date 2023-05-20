Mango mania in Dubai: Top 7 dishes featuring summer fruit from around the city

As temperatures rise, we bring you seven delectable ways to enjoy the king of fruits

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 6:00 AM

The temperatures are rising, and summer is here. This can mean only one thing: mangoes. The summer fruit has taken the city by a storm with many leading retailers and outlets running mango festivals.

The abundance of mangoes also makes them the star of several dishes. While some restaurants have released special seasonal menus that feature the fruit, others are putting the spotlight on their pre-existing mango offerings. Here is a list of the top 7 mango dishes we have found from around the city:

1. Mango Cake

Delectable mango cakes have hit bakeries and cafes around the city. This particular masterpiece at Dubai-based homegrown luxury patisserie brand Varak combines chunks of premium Alphonso mangoes sourced from India with vanilla Chantilly crème to create delicious layers of mango goodness. It is decorated with slices of the fruit to look like an edible flower. The Mango and Cream cake is a highlight of their summer menu.

2. Mango Margarita

There is nothing more cooling that a yummy drink of mango goodness on a hot summer day. Dubai-based Indian restaurant Jehangir’s is offering a delicious virgin mango margarita on its newly launched mocktail menu. Combining the rich taste of mango with lime and ice, the drink is perfect to be paired with kebabs and curries.

3. Mango and shrimp ceviche

If you like the sweetness of your mangoes paired with something savory, then head to the newly opened Bloomsbury’s in Dubai Silicon Oasis that serves a unique mango and shrimp ceviche. Paired with tortilla chips, the ceviche also includes other ingredients like bell peppers and cilantro to make for a perfect, light summery snack.

4. Mango popsicle

Whether homemade or store-bought, nothing spells summer like mango popsicles. If you are feeling nostalgic and want a hit of the delicious fruit, head to House of Pops, that is serving not one but two kinds of mango popsicles. The first one serves mango in all its richness while the other one combines mango, milk and chia seeds to make for a unique popsicle.

5. Mango Salad

Feeling like eating mangoes but not in the mood for anything heavy? Then this mango salad from MyGovindas should be just perfect. Combining delicious mango pieces with bell peppers, lettuce and cherry tomatoes, this salad is a part of the restaurant’s Mango Mania menu, which celebrates the summer fruit in various different forms.

6. Vegan Coconut Tart

Want to enjoy a burst of flavors with a stunning view? Then head to the Instagrammable Ce La Vi in Address Sky View hotel. The restaurant is serving a delicious vegan coconut tart with a mango sorbet and citrus compote. The velvety smoothness of the coconut mousse is perfectly balanced with the refreshing citrus compote and the luscious mango sorbet to give a perfect combination of summer flavours.

7. Mango Maki

If you prefer your mangoes in a sushi, then we have you sorted. Amazónico is plating up this delicious Maki that is a handmade roll of zesty and fresh mangoes with avocado and topped with cacao nibs. It is the perfect way to satisfy your mango cravings this summer.

