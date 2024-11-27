Live DXB F&B Awards 2024: Dubai's food industry, chefs come together for a glittering night

Michael Jabri-Pickett, Editor-in-Chief of Khaleej Times, welcomes the audience (Photo by Shihab)

It may not come as a surprise to you (it doesn’t to us) that people in Dubai eat out – a lot. In fact, in one report by Compare the Market, the city was named one of the world’s top 10 cities for foodies in 2023.And the number of restaurants around the city has only gone up since then.

It may be one of the food capitals of the world, but that’s not to say all the eateries in the city are fine. Fortunately, you’ve got Khaleej Times on your side to help you pick out the best from the rest.

The paper is hosting the annual DXB F&B Awards on November 27 at Address Sky View. In its second year, these awards dive right into the food scene, exploring innovation, seeking excellence and homing on gastronomic treats that call for recognition.

Now, we know tastes are subjective, especially in a culturally diverse space like the UAE, so don’t take our word for what works. Instead, have a look at the jury – a panel of three from the food and beverage industry – who have sampled and analysed the eateries around town.

Among our judges is James Knight-Paccheco, who leads his own consultancy, Group JKP, and who has worked with the likes of Raymond Blanc, Gordon Ramsay and Michael Caines. Read more about him here.

Then we’ve got Jean Winter, the visionary behind Touch, the UAE’s inclusive talent agency representing celebrity chefs and athletes, advocating for disability inclusion, and creating opportunities for the underrepresented across society. Read all about her here.

And finally, there’s Tapan Vaidya, Group CEO of PJP Investments Group, who oversees Papa Johns operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, with his insights into what it takes to craft a dish (and establishment) people are happy to come back to again and again. Read all about him here.

Guests find their seats before the awards

The nominations are in and the judges have spent hours deliberating. And now it's time for the awards.

British TV presenter and voiceover artist Katie Overy is our host for tonight. Drum roll please, let the award ceremony commence!

Keep an eye on this page for updates.

7.14pm: First panel discussion begins: 'Make hospitality great again'

How do you foster a thriving F&B workforce? That's the topic of conversation at this stage. David Singleton, Strategic Advisor and Transformational Growth Coach at Oraculi is moderating the session. The panel consists of Gaurav Sinha, International Marketing Director at Domino's Pizza, Kim Thompson, RAW Coffee Company, Simon Ritchie, Comms Director at Yolk Brands; and Olga Lapanovich, Founder at ORANGEFIG.

Ritchie says: "This is quite a paradox... it's never been easier to reach your audience, there are so many avenues such as Instagram, Facebook, to create an impact. But it's never been harder to engage them and make them listen to you."

7.08pm: Paying homage to Greg Malouf

The whole hall goes silent as a minute's silence is observed in honour of the late Lebanese-born Australian chef Greg Malouf. Read all about the award-winning chef here. 7.07pm: Welcome address Michael Jabri-Pickett, Editor-in-Chief of Khaleej Times, welcomes the audience to the second edition of the DXB F&B Awards 2024, saying the event sets out to “honour the best of the best.” “Food is not an extension, but a reflection of culture. And the diversity in the F&B sector in Dubai speaks of what the emirate stands for – diversity. We will begin this evening with two important discussions: how to pave the way for innovation in the F&B sector and how to foster a thriving workforce,” he says. Sharing some behind-the-scenes moments and introducing the judging panel, he explains the “jury was tasked with voting in 26 categories, which were then audited by Crowe Company”. ALSO READ: ‘Everything looks calm on the surface’: DXB F&B Awards 2024 jury member James Knight Paccheco on managing stress inside a kitchen DXB F&B Awards 2024: Jury member Jean Winter on the need to be inclusive