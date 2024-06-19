E-Paper

Little Moons launches refreshing mochi sorbet range in the UAE

Cool down with the new ‘Refreshos’ sorbet collection, now available in major retailers and delivery platforms

By CT Desk

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM

Beat the summer heat with Little Moons' latest innovation – the 'Refreshos' sorbet range, bringing the first-ever mochi sorbet to the UAE. These artisanal mochi ice cream bites promise to deliver a taste of summer in every bite.

Transport your tastebuds to a sun-kissed paradise with the Very Berry Mochi Sorbet, bursting with bold berry flavours, or savour the Pineapple and Mandarin Sorbet for a juicy, tropical explosion. Each bite offers a delightful combination of refreshing sorbet wrapped in Little Moons’ signature soft and chewy mochi dough.


With less than 60 kcal per ball, these deliciously refreshing sorbets are a guilt-free indulgence. They are gluten-free, suitable for vegans, and free from artificial flavourings, colours, and preservatives.

Little Moons has been reshaping the ice cream landscape since its global phenomenon status was cemented by a viral explosion on TikTok in 2021. The brand has pioneered the snackable ice cream segment with its artisan-quality mochi bites, setting a new standard for snackable indulgence.


You can find these little balls of bliss at major retailers including Carrefour, Lulu, Spinneys, and Choithrams. For added convenience, have them delivered straight to your doorstep through Talabat, Noon, and Careem (RRP Dh35).

ALSO READ:



