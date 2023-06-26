Kerala's Paragon, which has branches in Dubai, among world's 'legendary restaurants'

The flavoursome biryani of Paragon has helped the restaurant secure the 11th spot on a list by Taste Atlas, an online food guide

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 12:24 PM

Paragon restaurant in the southern Indian state of Kerala has been named the 11th "most legendary restaurant in the world" by Taste Atlas, a Croatia-based online guide for local food and traditional restaurants.

Paragon, which was founded in 1939 in Kozhikode, also has outlets in Dubai and is among the popular restaurants in the city.

Taste Atlas released its list of “150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World and Their Iconic Dishes” on June 23.

Paragon’s iconic dish

The flavoursome biryani of Paragon has helped the restaurant secure the 11th spot. The restaurant is known for its traditional Malabar cuisine. According to its official website, biryani "reigns supreme” at this eatery. The website adds that the dish is a "blend of rice, meat, and spices, steeped in age-old traditions and prepared with locally sourced ingredients."

Paragon uses “local produce and traditional cooking methods for the dishes,” the website added.

Owner Sumesh Govind stressed that “we have five or six iconic dishes that are a hit among customers.” Some of the famous dishes include fish mango curry, mutton stew, prawns dry fry, and mutton masala, among others, according to The New Indian Express.

Who started Paragon?

Located in Kozhikode, Kerala, Paragon was started back in 1939 by Govindan Panhikeyil and his son PM Valsan. The first branch of the restaurant opened in Kozhikode and later it started catering to customers in the UAE too. Today, Sumesh Govind and his wife Liju, the third-generation restaurateurs, look after Paragon.

In Dubai, Paragon has two outlets. While one is located near NMC Hospital in Al Nahda, the other is on 20 B Street, Al Karama.

Other winners on the list

Figlmuller in Vienna, Austria, has been ranked the "most legendary restaurant in the world" by Taste Atlas. Its Schnitzel Wiener Art was chosen as the iconic dish. The second and third spots, meanwhile, have been secured by Katz's Delicatessen in New York City, US, and Warung Mak Beng in Sanur, Indonesia, respectively.