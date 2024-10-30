How to make Diwali desserts without sugar

Keto Coach DXB and founder of Meal2Heal, Shirley D'Souza offers us sugar-free options that are still sweet
A Sweet Celebration of Dates and Figs
•1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)
•18-20 dates (khajoor), pitted
•6-8 dried figs (anjeer)
•1/3 cup mixed nuts, dry roasted (such as cashews and almonds)
Instructions:
1.Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and dry roast the cashews and almonds until fragrant and lightly golden. Remove from heat and allow them to cool. Once cooled, chop or coarsely grind the roasted nuts.
2. In the same pan, melt the ghee on low heat. Add the pitted dates and dried figs, sautéing them for 2-3 minutes until they soften. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
3.Once cooled, transfer the softened dates and figs into a food processor and pulse until a coarse paste forms. Alternatively, you can hand chop the mixture if you prefer a chunkier texture.
4.In a large mixing bowl, combine the date-fig paste with the roasted nuts. Mix well and knead the mixture into a smooth, cohesive dough.
5.Shape the dough into a cylindrical log. Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into even slices, creating bite-sized rolls.
6.These nutritious, sugar-free rolls can be stored in an airtight container for up to one week, making them a perfect festive treat to share during Diwali.
Tip:
For an extra festive touch, roll the slices in desiccated coconut or finely chopped pistachios for added texture and a pop of color.
Nutrition info
Calories: 151kcal
Carbohydrates: 27g
Protein: 2g
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 2mg
Potassium: 302mg
Fibre: 4g
Sugar: 21g
Vitamin A: 74IU
Vitamin C: 1mg
A Traditional Sesame and Jaggery Delight
Ingredients:
•1 cup sesame seeds (til)
•¼ cup + 1 tablespoon jaggery (gur) or Monkfruit fine sugar
•1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter) + extra for greasing
Instructions:
1.Grease a flat surface or the back of a large plate, as well as a rolling pin, with ghee. Set aside for later use.
2.Heat a broad pan over low to medium heat. Add the sesame seeds and dry roast them, stirring constantly for about 5-6 minutes, until they turn golden and aromatic. Stirring is essential to avoid burning. Once done, remove from the pan and allow them to cool slightly.
3.In the same pan, heat 1 teaspoon of ghee over medium heat. Once melted, reduce the flame to low and add the jaggery. Stir continuously until the jaggery melts and thickens. You’ll notice the jaggery changing color to a deeper hue.
4.To ensure the syrup is ready, drop a small portion of it into a bowl of cold water. If the drop hardens into a brittle form that easily snaps, the syrup is perfect. If it remains sticky or chewy, continue cooking for another minute or two and recheck the consistency.
5.Once the syrup is ready, quickly stir in the roasted sesame seeds, ensuring they are evenly coated with the jaggery mixture. Immediately pour the mixture onto the greased surface.
6.Using the greased rolling pin, flatten the mixture into an even layer while it’s still hot. With a sharp knife, score it into square or rectangular pieces.
7.Allow the chikki to cool completely before breaking it along the scored lines. Store the crispy Til Gur Chikki in an airtight container for up to a week.
Tip:
For added flavour, you can sprinkle a pinch of cardamom powder or garnish with chopped pistachios before the chikki cools.
Nutrition info
Calories: 272kcal
Carbohydrates: 18g
Protein: 10g
Fat: 19g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 8mg
Potassium: 272mg
Fibre: 3g
Sugar: 13g
Calcium: 43mg
Iron: 2mg
Photo by Shihab
A Pure and Guilt-Free Cashew Delight
Ingredients:
•2 cups cashews
•1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
•2 tablespoons raw honey
Instructions:
1.Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Spread 2 cups of cashews on a baking tray and roast them for about 5 minutes, or until they are lightly golden and fragrant. Be careful not to over-roast, as cashews burn easily. Allow them to cool completely.
2.Once the cashews have cooled, transfer them to a food processor. Add 1 tablespoon of ghee and blend until the cashews turn into a smooth, thick cashew butter. This process may take a few minutes, so be patient and scrape down the sides as needed.
3. Add 2 tablespoons of raw honey to the cashew butter and continue processing until the mixture forms a soft dough. The honey not only sweetens the katli naturally but also helps bind the mixture into a dough-like consistency.
4.Remove the dough from the processor and place it onto a flat, greased surface. Using your hands or a rolling pin, flatten the dough to about ¼ inch thickness. You can then cut the flattened dough into traditional diamond-shaped pieces using a sharp knife.
5.Your sugar-free Shuddh Kaju Katli is now ready to serve! Store the pieces in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week, and enjoy them as a guilt-free Diwali treat.
Nutrition info (Per Serving, assuming 16 pieces):
Calories: 110 kcal
Carbohydrates: 5 g
Protein: 3 g
Fat: 9 g
Saturated Fat: 2 g
Fiber: 0.8 g
Sugar: 3 g
Sodium: 1 mg
Calcium: 7 mg
Iron: 1 mg
Potassium: 85 mg
A Wholesome Power-Packed Treat
Ingredients:
•1 cup ragi flour (finger millet flour)
•4 teaspoons coconut oil or ghee
•¼ cup almonds (or substitute with cashews)
•¼ cup desiccated coconut (if using fresh, roast well)
•½ cup roasted peanuts (if using raw, roast and remove the skins)
•⅓ cup powdered jaggery (or substitute with naatu sakkarai)
•2 cardamom pods, crushed
Instructions:
1.Heat a pan on low flame and add the coconut oil or ghee. Once melted, add the ragi flour and roast it, stirring continuously. After 3-4 minutes, the flour will darken slightly and release a pleasant, nutty aroma. Be careful not to over-roast.
2.In the same pan, add the almonds (or cashews) and roast for about 1 minute until golden. If you're using roasted peanuts, skip this step. If using raw peanuts, roast them separately, remove the skins, and set aside.
3.If using fresh coconut, roast it in the same pan on low flame for about 2 minutes until the moisture evaporates. Desiccated coconut can be added as is.
4.Remove the roasted ragi flour, nuts, peanuts, desiccated coconut, and cardamom from the pan and place them on a plate to cool.
5.In a food processor or mixer, add the roasted nuts, coconut, and cardamom. Pulse to a coarse powder. Next, add the jaggery and the roasted ragi flour. Pulse again until the mixture is well combined and slightly sticky from the fat in the nuts and ghee.
6.Take small portions of the mixture and roll them into balls (ladoos). If the mixture is too dry, add a little more ghee or coconut oil to help bind it. Garnish each ladoo with a roasted peanut on top for a festive touch.
7.These ladoos can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week, or for a longer shelf life, keep them in the refrigerator. They may firm up as they cool but remain soft and flavorful.
Nutrition info (Per Serving, assuming 12 ladoos):
Calories: 140 kcal
Carbohydrates: 14 g
Protein: ~3 g
Fat: ~8 g
Saturated Fat: ~4 g
Fiber: ~2 g
Sugar: ~6 g
Sodium: ~2 mg
Calcium: ~20 mg
Iron: ~1.2 mg
Potassium: ~100 mg
ALSO READ: