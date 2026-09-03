Dubai restaurants are embracing AI: How technology is making dining more personal

There has never been a more exciting time to dine out in Dubai. The city's restaurant scene continues to evolve at remarkable speed, with new openings, international chefs and homegrown concepts constantly competing for our attention. However, while we tend to talk about what's happening on the plate, an equally interesting transformation is happening around it.

Technology is becoming an increasingly important part of hospitality. From SevenRooms using AI and guest data to make reservations and experiences more personal, to Foodics helping restaurants make smarter operational decisions behind the scenes, innovation is touching almost every part of the dining journey. At Woohoo, AI has even become part of the creative process itself, while Firstline is exploring whether technology can rethink what happens after we leave the restaurant, from loyalty to word-of-mouth recommendations.

What connects them is that technology is not necessarily being used to make hospitality feel more technological. In many cases, it's being used to make it feel more personal.

And in a restaurant market as competitive as Dubai, that could prove increasingly important.

Knowing the diner before they arrive

For years, booking technology did exactly what it said on the tin, it booked you a table. That is now changing, with entities such as SevenRooms being one example of how the reservation is becoming the starting point of a much wider guest relationship. Rather than simply recording a name and booking time, restaurants can build guest profiles, understand previous visits and preferences and use that information to create a more personalised experience when someone returns.

AI is beginning to play a bigger role here too. SevenRooms' UAE research found that 95 per cent of consumers surveyed were comfortable with restaurants using AI for reservations, suggesting diners themselves may be more open to this evolution than we might expect.

For restaurants, that intelligence can extend throughout the relationship. Understanding when somebody last visited, what they prefer or how they interact with a restaurant gives teams the opportunity to communicate with diners more thoughtfully rather than treating every booking as a completely new transaction.

For the diner, ideally, much of this should be invisible.

You do not necessarily need to know that technology has helped a restaurant understand you better. You simply notice that somebody remembers where you like to sit, that your preferences have been recognised or that the experience feels slightly more intuitive. That is an important distinction, and one that runs through many of the most interesting hospitality innovations currently emerging in the UAE.

The technology diners never see

If SevenRooms demonstrates how technology can shape the relationship with a guest, Foodics shows what it can do behind the scenes. The restaurant technology company has developed AI-powered business intelligence tools designed to give operators greater visibility across areas including sales, inventory, customer behaviour and overall performance.

That might not sound as exciting as an AI chef, but arguably it is one of the areas where technology could have the greatest impact. Restaurants are extraordinarily complex businesses. Operators need to anticipate how busy a particular evening might be, ensure the right ingredients are available, schedule enough staff and understand which dishes are actually driving revenue, all while attempting to minimise waste and protect already pressured margins.

AI and predictive analytics increasingly allow restaurants to identify those patterns faster.

Foodics' technology, for example, can help operators analyse restaurant data, understand performance and make more informed decisions without manually working through huge amounts of information. The potential impact eventually reaches diners too. Better forecasting can mean fewer unavailable dishes. Smarter scheduling can mean better service. More accurate inventory management can help reduce unnecessary food waste.

It is a useful reminder that some of the most significant advances in hospitality technology may be the ones guests never interact with at all.

When AI becomes part of the menu

At the opposite end of the spectrum sits Woohoo, where technology is very deliberately part of the experience.

The Downtown Dubai restaurant has placed artificial intelligence at the centre of its concept through Chef Aiman, its AI-powered chef.

Aiman doesn't physically prepare the food. Instead, AI analyses culinary data, ingredients, flavour combinations and food science to develop ideas that are then interpreted, tested and ultimately executed by human chefs.

It raises an interesting question about where technology belongs in an industry so intrinsically connected to human creativity.

Can AI actually be creative? Perhaps that is not quite the right question. At Woohoo, AI is treated more as another tool in the creative process. It can analyse enormous amounts of information and suggest combinations a chef may not immediately consider, but human taste, intuition and technical skill still determine whether an idea ultimately works.

The technology extends into the wider restaurant environment too, with immersive digital elements helping create an experience deliberately positioned around the intersection of food and technology.

Whether AI chefs become commonplace remains to be seen. But Woohoo represents something particularly interesting about Dubai: this is a restaurant market willing to experiment publicly with what dining might look like next. And while Woohoo makes that technology highly visible, SevenRooms and Foodics demonstrate the opposite approach, innovation working quietly behind the experience.

Can technology finally measure word of mouth?

Then there is what happens after the meal. For all the advances in reservations, operations and even menu development, one of hospitality's most valuable behaviours has historically remained remarkably difficult to quantify: recommending a restaurant to somebody else.

Particularly in Dubai, restaurants live and die by conversation. Group chats dictate weekend reservations, social media can turn an opening into the city's hottest table almost overnight, and a recommendation from a trusted friend can still carry significantly more weight than a polished advertising campaign.

It is this part of the journey that Firstline is attempting to address. The hospitality platform has chosen Dubai as its launch market and, rather than functioning solely as a traditional points programme or discount platform, has been designed around both loyalty and advocacy.

I recently experienced the platform during dinner at Bâoli, the first restaurant in Dubai to officially launch with Firstline, giving me the opportunity to see how it works from a guest's perspective. The process itself is relatively simple. Guests download the app, activate their digital wallet before dining and begin earning VIP Credits based on their spend at participating restaurants. Those credits can then be redeemed against future dining experiences.

More interesting, however, is a feature called Royalties. Royalties are designed to reward the recommendations that naturally happen between diners. If your recommendation ultimately introduces somebody else to a participating restaurant, the platform creates a way of recognising that influence.

In a city where personal recommendations play such an important role in restaurant discovery, the premise makes sense. Firstline isn't attempting to create word of mouth. It is attempting to place measurable value around behaviour that already exists. Importantly, as with much of the technology being introduced elsewhere in hospitality, it doesn't need to dominate the experience itself. There are no lengthy processes at the table; instead, the technology largely operates in the background while the restaurant remains responsible for delivering an experience worth returning to, or recommending.

Behind the scenes, operators can better understand where customers are coming from, track repeat visits and connect referrals with measurable revenue, while integrating the technology into existing reservation systems. Freedom International Group has committed up to AED10 million to support Firstline's rollout through launch activations, premium content, ambassador programmes and ongoing marketing initiatives, suggesting significant confidence in the potential of this area of hospitality technology.

Whether this particular model becomes the next evolution of restaurant loyalty will ultimately depend on whether diners embrace it. But the question it raises is interesting: if restaurants are becoming increasingly sophisticated at understanding everything from reservations to inventory, should they also be able to understand the commercial value of genuine recommendations?

From first booking to the next one

Look at these developments together and what becomes interesting is how much of the dining journey technology can now touch. Before we arrive, platforms such as SevenRooms can help a restaurant understand who is coming through the door and what they might want from the experience.

Behind the scenes, Foodics can help operators understand what's happening across the business, anticipate demand and make smarter operational decisions. At the table, Woohoo demonstrates a much more experimental possibility, where AI itself becomes part of the creative conversation around what we eat. And after dinner, Firstline is exploring whether the relationship can continue through loyalty, referrals and future visits. These technologies are doing very different things, but they are ultimately responding to many of the same pressures. Dubai diners have extraordinary choice. Restaurants are competing not only for bookings but for repeat visits, recommendations and long-term relevance. At the same time, operators are under pressure to run more efficiently, understand their customers better and demonstrate that investment in marketing and technology is actually delivering results. That makes data increasingly valuable, but it also creates an interesting balancing act.

The restaurant industry is built on human interaction. Too much visible technology risks making an experience feel transactional, while the right technology can give teams more time and information to make hospitality feel anything but.

SevenRooms does not replace the person welcoming you back to your favourite table, it can help them know you prefer that table in the first place. Foodics does not replace the restaurant manager, it can give them better information to make decisions. Chef Aiman does not physically cook the dishes at Woohoo, human chefs ultimately bring those ideas to life. And Firstline cannot make somebody recommend a mediocre dinner; it can only recognise that recommendation once an experience has genuinely earned it. That distinction feels important.

So, is technology the future of hospitality?

No amount of data can compensate for mediocre food. AI cannot replicate the warmth of an exceptional server, predictive analytics can't manufacture atmosphere and a loyalty platform won't convince somebody to return to a restaurant they didn't enjoy. The fundamentals of great hospitality remain remarkably unchanged.

What is changing is everything surrounding them. Technology is helping restaurants know their diners better, run their businesses more intelligently, experiment more creatively and understand what happens to the customer relationship after the bill has been paid. SevenRooms, Foodics, Woohoo and Firstline each approach a completely different part of that equation, but together they paint an interesting picture of where Dubai's restaurant industry could be heading.

Perhaps the future of dining is not about walking into restaurants filled with robots and screens after all. The more interesting evolution may be far less obvious: technology quietly operating around us, giving the people delivering hospitality better tools to make the experience feel more seamless, more personal and ultimately more human. And in a restaurant market evolving as quickly as Dubai's, that may be one of the most interesting trends to watch.