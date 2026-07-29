Ghitha Holding H1 revenue rises 28% to Dh3.4 billion

Ghitha Holding reported a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to Dh3.4 billion during the first half of 2026, supported by sustained demand across its food and agriculture businesses.

Second-quarter revenue rose 34 per cent from a year earlier to Dh1.7 billion, indicating an acceleration in growth during the April-June period.

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Gross profit increased 11 per cent to Dh666.2 million, supported by the higher revenue base and growth across the group’s diversified operations.

Ghitha, a subsidiary of 2PointZero, operates across agriculture, food production, trading and distribution, with businesses spanning dairy, poultry, fresh produce, edible oils and food commodities.

Fresh produce expansion

The group completed NRTC’s acquisition of Taaza, expanding its presence in the fruit and vegetable market and strengthening its farm-to-market capabilities.

Ghitha subsidiaries Al Ain Farms Group and NRTC Group also signed a memorandum of understanding to launch Al Ain Taaza during 2026.

The venture will combine the companies’ sourcing, processing, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to establish an integrated local juice platform and expand the group’s reach in high-demand fresh food categories.

Ghitha said it would continue integrating and expanding Taaza under NRTC, including scaling its fresh-cut produce, juice and related product operations and distribution network.

Falal Ameen, Chief Executive Officer of Ghitha Holding, said the first-half results reflected the resilience of the group’s diversified platform and continued demand across its main product categories.

“We continued to advance our fresh-produce strategy through NRTC’s acquisition of Taaza, strengthening our presence in the fruits and vegetables segment and enhancing our farm-to-market capabilities,” he said.

He added that the launch of Al Ain Taaza would further integrate the group’s value chain while supporting the UAE’s long-term food security objectives.

Digital transformation

Ghitha also progressed with the implementation of an SAP technology platform aimed at improving operational efficiency, data integration, supply-chain visibility and decision-making across its businesses.

The group said it would remain focused on expanding its integrated food and agriculture platforms, improving operational efficiency and pursuing opportunities aligned with its growth strategy.

It also plans to continue investing in digital capabilities and strengthening its position across key food categories while contributing to the UAE’s food security agenda.