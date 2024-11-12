For 60cm Georgian khachapuri in the UAE, go here

Calling it bread and cheese won’t do it justice. The khachapuri, a Georgian creation with a bready base and a cheesy filling that spills over and is topped with eggs, is a celebration of its ingredients.

The term khachapuri, explains National Geographic, comes from Georgian words that translate to khacho (cheese curds) and puri (bread).

These are many types of such stuffed bread - Svanetian, for instance, originates in Svaneti, in the north west – and each region has its own story of how the delicacy came to be.

Want to dig into the treat right here in Dubai? Gather the pals – and work up an appetite, you are going to need it. Dubai’s Shvili restaurant is serving up what is aptly being called the XXXL Khachapuri, which is 60cm bread with 1,700g of melted cheese and eight eggs. You are recommended to bring eight to ten people with you to demolish this giant (but you could possibly also take home a doggy bag). Priced at Dh449, the XXXL Khachapuri is available at Shvili locations in Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Festival City, and Abu Dhabi Galleria Mall. The eatery is open between Monday and Sunday. ALSO READ: Restaurant review: Barfly by Buddha-Bar earns its spot on The Palm