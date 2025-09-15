Food Review: This Japanese restaurant in DIFC serves a Kaiseki experience for Dh2,500 per person

I’ve always been fascinated by Japanese culture. The kind of fascination that comes from hours of watching it unfold in movies, TV shows, and, yes, plenty of video games. The food, though, was more of an acquired taste for me — one I’ve slowly grown to appreciate over the years. Which is probably why walking into KIGO at the Four Seasons DIFC felt like the next step in that journey.

This isn’t just another high-end Japanese spot in Dubai. KIGO describes its experience like stepping into a haiku — everything about it is deliberate, fleeting, poetic. But don’t worry, it doesn’t feel pretentious.

The vibe

First impressions? Pretty spot on. As you enter, there's a lounge where you can indulge in some beverages before the courses begin at 6pm or 9.30pm.

Next, you step down into the main dining area where the lighting hits that sweet spot — warm enough to feel inviting, sharp enough to make the food look stunning. The 44-seat layout is clever: close enough to feel intimate, but not so tight that you can hear your neighbour’s date-night banter, unless your love for tea is too much.

And the details? Next level. From Japanese-sourced ceramics to ikebana flower arrangements that feel like frozen poetry, everything ties back to the restaurant’s obsession with seasonality and beauty in transience. Oh, and you get to keep the chopsticks. Nice touch.

The people

The staff deserve their own shout-out. Not only are they sharp and attentive, but they also make the experience interactive. You get to learn the food's backstory, why it’s on the menu, and how it ties into the seasonal theme. Even the chefs get in on the action, chatting as they plate, whisking up matcha in front of you, and generally making you feel like you’re part of the story rather than a spectator.

The food

Now, onto the main event: the kaiseki experience. Eleven-plus courses stretched over three hours. Sounds long? It is. But honestly, when you’re this immersed, time feels like it’s moving at a different pace — and that’s kind of the point. Kaiseki is all about pausing and savouring. Here are my highlights:

The Kuruma prawn with eggplant starts the experience subtly and elegantly, the kind of opening that tells you you’re in good hands. But before that, you get a surprise sandwich that really kicks off your experience.

The seasonal sashimi part of Mukozuke in the kaiseki experience? Easily one of my top picks. Clean, fresh, exactly how sashimi should be. The artsy presentation was the cherry on top for this course.

The black cod was another winner; buttery and balanced (as all things should be).

We get a little preview of the pre-cooked meat that we get to eat. In this case, it was the Kagoshima Wagyu which showed up twice: once in the Hassun course (served before the mains in Kaiseki), where it fell a little flat for me, and then again in the Shiizakana (signals the near conclusion of the experience), which absolutely redeemed it with exceptional tenderness and rich, full-bodied flavour.

The salmon with wild mushrooms and salmon roe were a part of the Oshokuji, the concluding rice course in kaiseki experience, typically served with a side of miso soup and pickles. It was the kind of dish you wish you could order seconds of. The servers do ask if you need extra rice.

Dessert went the subtle route — caramelised figs and grapes (Premium Japanese Fruits, as they call it), followed by Tsukimi-Dango (mochi dumplings) in a nod to moon-viewing traditions. Light, refined, and a nice reset after the indulgence.

And then there was the matcha. Full disclosure: I’ve never been a matcha person. But the matcha latte? Smooth, iced, and surprisingly likeable, even for a sceptic like me.

Traditional Japanese beverage pairings are available throughout the kaiseki experience, but I skipped and opted for the mocktails. Safe to say, the sommelier didn't disappoint.

The verdict

So, is it worth Dh2,500 per person? That depends. If you’re looking for a quick bite before heading to DIFC for a night out, absolutely not. But if you’re a luxury seeker, a culture enthusiast, or someone who wants dinner to feel like a full-on sensory journey, then yes.

My personal highlights? The prawn, sashimi, black cod, the wagyu in shiizakana course, and salmon. The wagyu in the Hassun course might have dipped, but in a three-hour menu, that’s one minor stumble in an otherwise seamless flow.