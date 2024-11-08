DXB F&B Awards 2024: Meet the jury deciding on the coveted honours

DXB F&B Awards 2023

With over 13,000 restaurants, Dubai's dynamic F&B industry is one of the most diverse and competitive in the world, making it no small feat to identify the best. Yet, the DXB F&B Awards 2024 by KT Events aims to do just that. Returning for its second edition, this event celebrates the visionaries shaping Dubai's vibrant gastronomic landscape. The awards spotlight excellence and innovation, fostering industry growth, networking and inspiration for the next generation of talent, all the while showcasing the city’s culinary diversity.

Central to this effort is a rigorous, transparent and unbiased selection process, led by a distinguished jury whose expertise ensures only the most deserving are honoured. Three of the most respected names in the industry have come together to lend their knowledge and credibility to the awards. Meet the esteemed jury.

JAMES KNIGHT-PACCHECO

James Knight-Paccheco is a culinary powerhouse with over two decades of global experience, now leading his own consultancy, Group JKP. Having honed his skills alongside legends like Raymond Blanc, Gordon Ramsay and Michael Caines, he’s no stranger to the spotlight, appearing on BBC’s Out of the Frying Pan and The Restaurant.

James’ remarkable career has spanned luxury hotels and top restaurants in the UK and Middle East, earning him titles like Executive Chef of the Year and a spot among the Middle East’s 50 most influential F&B figures among others.

A champion for industry well-being, he co-founded the Dubai Chefs Collective to support mental health and hosts the Chef JKP Podcast, where he shares inspiring industry stories. Passionate about Dubai’s vibrant food scene, James continues to bring his extensive expertise to elevate projects across the sector.

JEAN WINTER

Jean Winter is a trailblazer in business, philanthropy, and hospitality. Based in Dubai with roots in Singapore, she’s the visionary behind Touch, the UAE’s inclusive talent agency representing celebrity chefs and athletes, advocating for disability inclusion, and creating opportunities for the underrepresented across society, both locally and globally. Named one of the UAE’s top 20 most influential women in hospitality in 2022, Jean is a leading figure in Dubai’s F&B and business sectors.

As a celebrity chef, Jean’s culinary journey has spanned the globe, from launching Geneva’s first underground dining experience to running Jean’s Private Kitchen for elite clients, including celebrities and diplomats worldwide. During the pandemic, she pivoted into angel investing, supporting local businesses while mentoring female entrepreneurs.

Jean’s dedication to community impact is equally inspiring. She champions global outreach programs, from building water systems in Cambodia to educational initiatives for underprivileged youth in Indonesia, using her extensive network to empower communities and promote inclusion.

TAPAN VAIDYA

Tapan Vaidya, Group CEO of PJP Investments Group, oversees Papa Johns operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. With a degre in Mathematics and Business Management from Mumbai, India, Tapan’s passion for the restaurant industry began during his university years — and has only grown stronger over nearly four decades.