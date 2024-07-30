Dubai: Why this 'party cake' is going viral

11th grader Karan Shroff has penned a book on the flora and fauna that is indigenous to the UAE
In Dubai, we're spoilt for choice.
The city keeps adding to its options when it comes to all things food and lifestyle. And the latest addition is a unique cake.
Dubai’s popular SugarMoo Desserts has partnered with Fujifilm’s iconic Instax instant camera brand to launch the new Instax Party Cake, infusing a touch of nostalgia into the UAE dessert scene. This vibrant creation combines the retro charm of Instax with SugarMoo’s signature flavours, offering a delightful twist on the classic white-velvet celebration cake.
The Instax Party Cake, a pastel wonderland, is a throwback of sorts to the early 2000s ‘money’ cake, featuring a string of Instax photos hidden within. These photos can be pulled out from the cake’s centre, adding a surprising and interactive element to any celebration. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or another special occasion, this cake will help with creating lasting memories, thanks to its personalised design.
We know the current generation's love for photos, especially when there's a notable resurgence in instant cameras that capture tangible memories. The younger audiences can make the most of this collaboration and surprise their loved ones with cherished moments on film, hidden within the confection. The cake’s lively design, featuring a pastel palette and interactive elements, evokes the playful aesthetics of the early 2000s.
All you've to do is go to SugarMoo's website to place the order. There, you can customise the cake with photos of your choice, adding a personal touch that enhances the nostalgic experience. The Instax Party Cake is available for order starting today, July 30 on SugarMoo.com.
