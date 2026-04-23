Dubai Restaurant Week returns: 125+ restaurants, Dh125 menus to try

Dubai Restaurant Week is back and if your “restaurants to try” list has been piling up, this is your sign to finally book that table.

Running from May 1 to 17, the city-wide dining event brings together more than 125 restaurants across 25+ cuisines, turning Dubai into a two-week food trail. But beyond the numbers, this year’s edition is really about access, giving diners a way into some of the city’s most in-demand (and often hard-to-book) spots at a fraction of the usual cost.

What's on the menu?

First, the value. Expect two-course lunches priced at Dh125 and three-course dinners at Dh250, with menus built around signature dishes (not scaled-down versions). That means you’re actually getting a proper taste of what these kitchens do best.

Then comes the line-up. Over 30 MICHELIN Guide-listed restaurants are part of the programme, including a one-star venue, alongside names recognised by Gault&Millau and MENA’s 50 Best. Think big-hitters like Nobu, Gordon Ramsay’s concepts, Akira Back and Izu Ani… places that are usually reserved for those special occasions.

There’s also a strong showing from Dubai’s homegrown scene, which continues to shape the city’s dining identity. Concepts like Girl & The Goose and Gerbou bring a more local approach, whether it’s Central American flavours or a modern take on Emirati cuisine.

Cuisine-wise, it’s as diverse as you’d expect: Japanese, Italian, Indian, Latin American, Middle Eastern and more, all under one umbrella.

One key update this year is that bookings are exclusively through Careem DineOut. It’s a fully integrated system, so you can browse and reserve in a few taps with no back-and-forth calls or waitlists.

Dubai Restaurant Week has come a long way since its early days with just 30 venues. Now, it’s one of the most anticipated food events on the calendar and for eager Dubai diners, a smart way to explore the city’s ever-expanding food scene without committing to a full-price splurge.

Reservations are now live and if past editions are anything to go by, the most popular spots won’t stay available for long.