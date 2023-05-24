Dubai: Philippines' Angel's Burger says 'no affiliation' with new branch in UAE

New food outlet in the emirate gathered immediate momentum on social media platforms, and videos circulating showed expats standing in long queues

The popular Filipino burger brand, Angel's Burger, has released a statement clarifying that it has no affiliation with the recently opened 'Angel's Burger' in Dubai. The company wants to clear any confusion about its association with the new establishment in the UAE.

In a notice, the official Angel's Burger stressed that all their legitimate branches are only in the Philippines. "We want to particularly address that establishments claiming to be Angel's Burger in Dubai are not affiliated with us in any way," it said.

The new food outlet in the emirate gathered immediate momentum on social media platforms. Videos circulating on the internet show serpentine queues of foodies waiting for their 'favourite meal'. Filipinos made a beeline for the affordable burgers being sold for as low as Dh10 for two.

Many thought it was an official branch — especially since the logo, the colour scheme and other brand identifiers were very similar to those found at outlets back in the Philippines. The new 'express' stand in Dubai also gave the popular 'buy 1 get 1' offer served to customers in the Philippines.

Angel's Burger said its legal team is now working with UAE authorities to address the "violation of intellectual property rights".

"(This infringement also) raises concerns about the safety, quality, and integrity of the food products being sold under the Angel's Burger name," the company said.

