Dubai: Nobu One Za’abeel to debut in January 2026

One&Only One Za’abeel is set to amplify Dubai’s culinary landscape with the launch of Nobu One Za’abeel in January 2026, introducing the next evolution of the world-renowned Nobu brand. Located within The Link, the record-breaking cantilevered sky concourse that defines One Za’abeel, the restaurant promises a fusion of iconic Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and dramatic contemporary design, all framed by sweeping panoramic views.

Inside, Nobu One Za’abeel pairs refined elegance with bold artistic flair. The interiors feature a rich mix of black cerused oak, embossed leather, oil-rubbed bronze, Calacatta Cielo marble, and liquid metal art panels, all accented with warm lighting and delicate gold-leaf details. As night deepens, the venue transitions into Dubai’s newest late-night destination, with a lively bar and lounge energised by top DJs and extended hours, an after-hours concept unique to this Nobu location.

The menu brings Nobu’s signature creations, Black Cod Miso, Yellowtail Jalapeño, premium Wagyu, and world-famous sushi, alongside exclusive dishes crafted specifically for the One Za’abeel outpost, such as Umami Mediterranean Seabass Tomato Dashi Ponzu and Wagyu Beef Tenderloin Shiitake Millefeuille Tozasu.

Nobu, founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, has 57 branches worldwide. Reservations for Nobu One Za’abeel will open soon.