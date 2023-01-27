Dubai: How well do you know your Emirati cuisine? 6 must-try dishes for the foodie in you

From dishes served at weddings to hearty meals perfect for a winter night, sample these local flavours for a taste of the UAE

By Team KT Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 8:03 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 8:29 PM

The UAE is a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, and if you're a foodie, this city is definitely the place to be. International flavours not withstanding, however, if it's the traditional Emirati dishes you're looking for, here are a few must-try dishes and delicacies that are sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

1. Machboos: This is a traditional Emirati dish made from spiced rice and meat (usually chicken or lamb). It's a comforting and flavourful dish that's often served at special occasions and celebrations.

2. Harees: Another traditional Emirati dish, harees is a porridge-like dish made from wheat and meat. It's a hearty and filling dish that's perfect for cold winter nights.

3. Shawarma: This is a popular street food in Dubai, and you'll find it at most food trucks and street vendors. It's made from meat (usually chicken or lamb) that's been marinated and then grilled, and is served in a wrap with vegetables and sauce.

4. Kofta: These are meatballs made from a mix of ground meat (usually beef or lamb) and spices. They're often served with a yogurt-based sauce and can be found in many Middle Eastern restaurants.

5. Stuffed camel: Typically served at special occasions like weddings and Eid, this dish is made by stuffing a whole roasted camel with rice, spices, and sometimes lamb or chicken.

6. Arabic sweets: Dubai is known for its sweet treats, and you'll find plenty of options to choose from. Some popular options include baklava (phyllo pastry filled with nuts and honey), luqaimat (dumplings made from dough and syrup), and balaleet (vermicelli pudding with rosewater and saffron).

7. Dates: A staple in Middle Eastern cuisine, they are available in different varieties, from the sweet and soft to the dry and chewy, and are a perfect way to end a meal on a sweet note.

Be sure to sample these dishes while you're in the country, and don't be afraid to branch out and try new things!