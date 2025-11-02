8 viral foods you must try at Dubai's Global Village this season

To take a tour of Dubai's Global Village is to also take your taste buds on a culinary treat around the world. Every season, flavours from all over the world gather in one place to lure foodies to the cafes, restaurants and street food kiosks at this popular park.

Pizza slice with a croissant base, cold coffee topped with tiramisu — Global Village is a haven of fusion food, over-the-top desserts and street snacks reinvented with a dramatic flair.

It is one place where food trends come alive, going from the stalls straight to our Instagram and TikTok feeds. We're digging into this season's top trending items, all influencer-approved, to build a grub list that you must try on your next visit.

Don't blame us if this throws you off your clean eating plans!

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pljeskavica + Ayran at Bosnian House, Happiness Street

We started off with the Pljeskavica at the Bosnian House, paired with the Ayran, a yogurt-based drink to help balance the flavours. The Pljeskavica is a Bosnian traditional sandwich with a beef patty, onions and traditional sauces inside. You can also customise with other sauces.

The Pljeskavica with the Ayran makes up one wholesome meal of rustic Balkan food — hearty and fulfilling.

Price: Dh47

The Classic Fold at Fold, Fiesta Street

One of the most-talked about stalls at Fiesta Street and Happiness Street, Fold is where croissants meet burgers to create something unthinkable until you actually order one, and take a bite. We tried The Classic Fold — soft buttery layers of a croissant with a cheesy beef filling inside, which we managed to get our hands on after a bit of a wait as there was a growing queue outside the kiosk.

Price: Dh40

Buffalo Chicken Krozza, Culture Gate

Imagine a slice of pizza, but instead of your usual wheat crust, it is a flaky croissant base. You'll never have to choose between a pizza and a croissant again!

We tried the Buffalo Chicken Krozza — soft, with a bit of crunch, topped with delicious sauce, cheese and chicken — a mix of tangy, spicy and cheesy goodness. And the cute, triangular pink box just adds some pep to the whole experience.

Price: Dh39

Gyoza Carbonara at Indo-Yo, Happiness Street

Looking for some vegetarian options? Head over to Indo-Yo, where the Gyoza Carbonara seems to have caught everyone's fancy. It is Korean rameyon tossed in velvety carbonara sauce, served with steamed gyoza, the Japanese dumplings, with vegetable fillings. Think of pasta flavours with an Asian twist — a delectable fusion of cuisines.

Price: Dh40

Ribs Lasagna at Ribsagna, Fiesta Street

Serving up a bold twist on the familiar lasgana, Ribsagna has definitely caught the eye of food-lovers at Global Village. Tender, juicy ribs meet cheesy, layered lasagna for a flavour-packed experience. A satisfying mix of melted cheese and tender meat, it's the kind of dish that makes you slow down and savour each bite.

Price: Dh42

Chicken Burger with Dynamite at Dip'd

At first glance, this will look like any other burger. So then, why is it among the most viral street foods at Global Village? Take a bite, and you'll understand. The softest buns served with a tangy sauce and a crispy dip — it's a melange of flavours and textures inside your mouth.

Dip'd is easily one of the most popular choices at Global Village, what with TikTok and Instagram flooded with Reels of their juicy burgers with a variety of unique dips.

Price: Dh38

Now, on to some desserts:

Magnum Croissant at Croffee, Happiness Street

It's Magnum ice cream inside a croissant! Watching the server chop up one whole bar of ice cream, place them inside a warm croissant and top it up with kunafa and pistachio, is in itself a wholesome experience. And when you finally get your hands on it, unable to decide if you should bite right into it or let the ice cream inside melt a little — that's the sweetest kind of torture. For a Magnum and croissant lover, this is heaven.

Price: Dh44

Overload Misu at Bisqo, Turkey Pavillion

After entering the Turkey Pavillion, you will probably see the longest queue at the this small kiosk selling sinfully delicious desserts. We tried the Overload Misu here (making a choice was difficult, honestly). A mind-blowing mix of thick cold coffee and tiramisu, garnished with cocoa powder. Your trip to Global Village is incomplete without a taste of this one.

Price: Dh40

Global Village has so much to offer, it is impossible to try all viral food items in one trip. We're surely going back to try some more!