Dubai’s Frying Pan Adventures to end walking food tours after 13 years

One of Dubai’s most loved food experiences is coming to an end.

Frying Pan Adventures, the homegrown company that has spent more than a decade introducing residents and visitors to the flavours, stories and communities of Old Dubai, has announced that its final season of walking food tours will run from October to December.

The business, founded in 2013 by sisters Arva and Farida Ahmed, said the decision had been “building for a while” and was not down to one single reason. In a social-media announcement, the team cited the challenges of scaling a small business, quieter summer months and the difficulty of finding the right talent to carry forward the legacy they had built.

For years, Frying Pan Adventures offered something that went far beyond a standard food tour. Its small-group walks brought people into the backstreets of Deira, across the Creek and through the city’s older neighbourhoods, using food as a way to tell the stories of the communities that helped shape Dubai.

“Thirteen years ago, most people didn’t know what a walking food tour was,” the team said in its announcement. “We feel very blessed to have played a part in that story.”

The response from the community has been emotional. One UAE resident wrote: “Very sad news! I really enjoyed the tours I did with you and I feel so sad that this is coming to an end.” Another said their best memories of living in Dubai were the tours they took with the company, while a former guest recalled sharing the experience with visiting family from South Africa.

In a LinkedIn post, Arva Ahmed said the company had worked to become less founder-dependent following the pandemic, investing in operations, guide training and systems. However, the team ultimately found it difficult to match that foundation with the financial resources needed to grow the business without losing the intimate, founder-led character that made the tours special.

There is still time for one last bite of the experience. Frying Pan Adventures will offer a limited number of Souks and Creekside food walks through the end of the year, with bookings available via its website. The Old Dubai tour includes food tastings, a walk through the Spice Souk and an abra ride across Dubai Creek.

And while the walking tours may be wrapping up, the food storytelling is not over. Arva will continue exploring the UAE’s food scene through her YouTube channel, 'Ditch the Silver', which spotlights the lesser-known restaurants and dishes behind the country’s dining culture.

For a city that is often reduced to its shiny newness, Frying Pan Adventures offered a delicious reminder to look closer.