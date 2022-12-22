Dubai Food Festival to showcase local Emirati fare, global trends from April 21

One of the attractions during the event will be the chance to scoop up special set-price meals during Restaurant Week

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 7:28 PM

The tenth edition of the Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will kick off on April 21, 2023. For over two amazing weeks until May 7, residents and visitors can enjoy everything from bespoke gourmet meals to exclusive cooking showcases during the annual event.

The gastronomic extravaganza, which will platter up several different cuisines including local Emirati fare and global food trends, will have something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the attractions during the event will be the chance to scoop up special set price meals during Dubai Restaurant Week. Over 50 top eateries in the city will be participating in this offer that will give residents a chance to taste some of the best eateries at pocket-friendly prices.

Foodies can also enjoy immersive, limited-time food experiences during DFF and have their fill of culinary fun for 17 days at the Etisalat Beach Canteen. Whether you have a taste for Michelin-starred gastronomy or are looking to explore economical, hidden eateries in the city, the DFF is one event to be marked in your calendars for 2023.

Launched in the year 2014, the DFF is arguably the most significant food celebration in the region. Since then, the festival has grown from strength to strength as the emirate has cemented his position as a gastronomic destination.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the festival is a part of the city’s year-round programme of festivals held to promote tourism and development in the retail sector of the city.

