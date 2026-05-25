Dubai Dining Awards 2026: Full list of winners shaping the city’s culinary identity

The Dubai Dining Awards 2026, presented by KT Luxe, celebrate the venues and visionaries redefining how the city experiences hospitality today. From boundary-pushing immersive concepts and refined tasting menus to homegrown success stories and cultural tastemakers, here are this year’s winners shaping the city’s distinct dining landscape.

Krasota

Best Sensory Experience

Krasota felt genuinely unlike anything else I have tried in Dubai this year, or ever for that matter. From the moment the experience begins, you are completely immersed in a world where food, technology, sound, art and storytelling all work together in a way that feels incredibly considered rather than gimmicky.

Every detail felt intentional, emotional and beautifully executed, with each course revealing something unexpected yet in keeping with the thematic journey. What made Krasota so impressive was its ability to create a true sense of escapism while still delivering on the food itself, something many immersive concepts struggle to balance. It pushed the boundaries of what dining in Dubai can look like, and did so with real confidence and originality.

By Orla Farmer, Project Lead — Dubai Dining Award

KIGO

Best Tasting Menu

Kigo’s tasting menu is outstanding in the way a sharp sentence lands: lean, precise, and capable of turning with the weather. Courses arrive with calm confidence, each breath more thoughtful than the last, a narrative arc that never screams for attention. Seasonal produce is treated with respect and technique is immaculate but never flashy, letting flavours speak clearly.

The pacing suits a long evening — gratifying without fatigue — and service complements the menu, attentive yet unobtrusive. This isn’t theatre but a refined argument for restraint, a menu that sticks in the memory for its coherence as much as its invention. The Dubai Dining Awards win for Best Tasting Menu feels earned: Kigo has turned tasting into an experience you could live with, not merely endure.

By Charles Yardley, CEO, Khaleej Times

Pièrchic

Most Iconic Destination

There are very few restaurants in Dubai that evoke the same immediate feeling as Pierchic, and that I continue returning to again and again, without ever feeling an ounce of disappointment. The walk down the pier, the uninterrupted sea views and the sense of total occasion still feel just as special today as they did years ago.

In a city that moves incredibly fast, Pierchic has managed to retain its identity and charm while continuing to deliver a consistently elegant experience. It represents a side of Dubai dining that feels timeless, romantic and effortlessly iconic, the kind of place people return to for life’s biggest moments, and recommend instinctively to visitors wanting to experience the city at its most beautiful.

By Orla Farmer, Project Lead — Dubai Dining Award

Kinoya

Finest Homegrown Restaurant

What makes Kinoya so special is that it represents everything that Dubai’s dining scene should aspire to be: authentic, deeply personal, and built with genuine passion and consistency. In a city often dominated by international imports and big global names, Kinoya has managed to carve out an identity entirely of its own, becoming not just one of Dubai’s most loved restaurants, but one of its most important culinary success stories.

What Neha Mishra and her team have created goes far beyond serving exceptional ramen. There is warmth, soul, and storytelling in every part of the experience — from the hospitality to the food itself. Kinoya has also played a major role in proving that homegrown concepts from Dubai can compete on the global stage while still remaining true to their roots and identity.

The restaurant has helped elevate the perception of locally created brands and inspired an entirely new generation of chefs and restaurateurs across the region. In many ways, Kinoya represents the evolution and maturity of Dubai’s restaurant scene: confident, world-class, and unapologetically original.

By James Knight-Paccheco, Chef and TV Personality

Trèsind

Fine Dining Icon

Trèsind has played an incredibly important role in shaping Dubai’s fine dining scene, through not only its consistent technical excellence, but also its ability to evolve while staying deeply rooted in emotion, culture and flavour. In a city where dining trends move quickly, Trèsind has remained genuinely relevant for years, continuing to surprise and excite diners without ever losing its identity.

What makes the restaurant so special is its balance of refinement and warmth. The tasting menu is highly creative and technically ambitious, yet never feels inaccessible or overworked. Every course feels thoughtful and full of personality, whether through nostalgic references to Indian street food, bold techniques or comforting flavour combinations that stay with you long after the meal ends.

What I particularly admire about Trèsind is its confidence. It understands exactly what it is, and delivers that vision with consistency. Few restaurants have managed to maintain this level of creativity over such a long period of time, which is exactly why Trèsind feels deserving of being recognised as a true fine dining icon.

By David Singleton, strategic adviser to F&B brands

NOBU

Best International Restaurant

Nobu on the Palm remains a Dubai stalwart. It travels the globe and still feels at home here, offering the calm reliability you want from a well-run room perched on the top of the Dubai Palm Atlantis. The yellowtail sashimi is the signature dish — thin, bright, citrus-kissed with a whisper of jalapeño — don’t skip it. The rock shrimp tempura is crisp and indulgent, cloaked in a creamy, spicy sauce that glows.

The view over the Palm and the mainland acts as a generous garnish. The category win is about durable craft, not novelty: export pedigree served with local steadiness.

By Charles Yardley, CEO, Khaleej Times

The Beam

Best Food Innovation

What makes The Beam so deserving of recognition for food innovation is its ability to be creative without ever feeling performative. In a city where innovation can sometimes become synonymous with excess, The Beam approaches it with far more restraint and intelligence. Every dish feels deeply considered, not simply from a technical perspective, but emotionally and sensorially too. There is a real understanding of balance throughout the menu.

Dishes such as the artichoke risotto with the deep-fried hen’s egg or the beautifully layered terrine showcase innovation in a way that feels purposeful rather than forced. What I particularly admire about The Beam is that the restaurant never relies on gimmickry to leave an impression. Instead, it innovates through thoughtful ingredient combinations, precision, texture and subtle storytelling, creating a dining experience that feels both sophisticated and deeply enjoyable.

By Viktorija Paplauskiene, hospitality consultant

101

Best Al Fresco Dining

101 turns outdoor dining into a design brief well executed. The terrace is a controlled space, with shade where needed, a discreet breeze, lighting that lets the skyline glow without glare. The kitchen sends out seasonal plates that feel light for the open air yet satisfy the appetite: crisp greens, subtle heat, and flavours that flourish in the night air.

Service grooves with the evening’s tempo, steady, attentive, yet never overbearing. The win is earned for turning al fresco into a reliable, city-facing experience: a reminder that good outdoor dining can be both practical and luxurious.

By Jason Hellowell, hospitality consultant

Kelvin Cheung (Jun’s, Jook Sing)

Culinary Changemaker

Kelvin Cheung represents the modern face of Dubai’s culinary scene: globally minded, culturally connected, and completely unafraid to challenge convention. What makes him such a deserving Culinary Changemaker is not only his creativity as a chef but also his ability to tell stories through food in a way that feels deeply personal and globally relevant at the same time.

Through concepts like Jun’s and Jook Sing, Cheung has helped redefine what contemporary dining in Dubai can look like. His cooking reflects the multicultural identity of the city itself, blending influences, memories, and techniques into something entirely his own.

Beyond the plate, he has also become an important voice within the industry, helping inspire younger chefs and pushing conversations around creativity, identity, and modern hospitality forward.

By James Knight-Paccheco, Chef and TV Personality

Table4Two

Cultural Tastemaker of the Year

Table4Two has become one of the most influential hospitality forces shaping Dubai’s current dining scene. The team behind concepts including Apollo, Za Za’s Pizza and Rascal’s Deli (and many more) has created venues that feel genuinely reflective of how people want to eat, socialise and spend time in the city right now, relaxed but considered, culturally aware, design-led and full of personality.

What makes Table4Two particularly exciting is that its venues have brought a sense of “cool” to Dubai’s dining landscape that, honestly, has been missing for a long time. There is an authenticity and individuality to each concept that feels far closer to the independent restaurant scenes of London or New York than the polished formula-driven venues the city has traditionally been known for.

They feel lived-in, personality-led and genuinely original, the kind of places people want to spend hours in, return to regularly and talk about afterwards. In many ways, this is exactly what Dubai’s food scene has been craving: restaurants with soul, strong creative identity and a real sense of cultural relevance.

By Orla Farmer, Project Lead — Dubai Dining Awards