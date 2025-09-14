Dubai: A new fine dining experience that offers innovation fusion dishes

For four decades, Mughal Mahal has been the torchbearer for Indian cuisine in Kuwait.

Over the past forty years, Mughal Mahal restaurants have worked tirelessly to popularize and elevate the status of Indian foods in Kuwait. It is largely to the credit of this restaurant chain that today many Indian dishes have become household names among citizens and expatriates in the country. The 12 outlets of the restaurant spread across Kuwait are synonymous with quality and value, and the thousands of happy customers that dine at the restaurants each day are testimony to this popularity.

Ashok Kalra, managing director of Mughal Mahal Group, is often referred to as the Ambassador of Indian food diplomacy in Kuwait. Since 1985, when he, along with his partners, set up the first Mughal Mahal outlet in Kuwait, Kalra has been an ardent advocate of strengthening relations between India and Kuwait, and building bridges of friendship between the Indian and Kuwaiti community through his unique blend of food diplomacy.

This culinary legacy is now carried forward by Kalra’s daughter Diviya, who recently opened her own elite Indian restaurant, Lavang, in the heart of Dubai’s luxury dining landscape. Blending heritage with modernity, Lavang is a space crafted by a love for fine food and excellence in hospitality of two generations of Kalras, and mirrors the seamless evolution of a culinary tradition started by the father now passed on to the daughter.

Excerpts from an interview:

How did your journey into the food business begin?

Honestly, this was not something I set out to do. I initially wanted to be a pilot, but physics wasn’t my strength. Then I thought about starting an event management company, but that didn’t work out either. Eventually, I decided to return to my roots. I grew up in my father’s restaurants and kitchens at Mughal Mahal in Kuwait, so food was always in my DNA. I wanted to take that traditional foundation and bring in a modern touch. That’s how Lavang was born.

How does Lavang balance fusion with tradition?

The taste of every dish still carries the essence of traditional Indian flavors, but with a twist. For example, children might not want butter chicken, but they’ll happily enjoy butter chicken pasta. It’s about keeping the soul of tradition intact while adding elements that appeal to different palates. Unlike many fusion restaurants, I don’t over-focus on intricate plating, because by the time the food is dressed up, it often cools down. For me, taste and service come first.

How do you compare Dubai’s market with others?

The markets are very different. Kuwait is more traditional, while Dubai offers the perfect balance between East and West. I lived in Kuwait until I finished high school, then spent 11 years in Canada. Dubai felt like the right place to blend those experiences. Of course, competition is intense here, especially with so many Indian and Indian-fusion restaurants. But I never worried about a “USP” in marketing terms. My confidence comes from the quality of our food and chefs — many of whom worked with my father for 15–20 years. Consistency is our strength; while many restaurants decline over time, I ensure our quality never drops.

Tell us about Lavang’s interiors. What was your vision behind them?

Most Indian restaurants immediately announce “This is an Indian restaurant” with their interiors. I didn’t want that. Lavang has a calming, versatile ambiance — some guests even think it’s a coffee shop, and I love that. It’s a space where people can enjoy a meal, coffee, or just snacks. I deliberately kept it understated and elegant, so people can make it what they want it to be.

How do you develop your fusion menu?

I actually began designing the menu years ago, when I was planning to open a restaurant in Canada. That didn’t work out, but the concept stayed. The approach is simple: keep the traditional taste intact but introduce new experiences. For example, we make quesadillas infused with the masala we use in jackfruit dishes. The result is something familiar yet refreshingly different.

What kind of clientele do you attract?

Interestingly, many of our guests are not Indian. We have a large Saudi customer base, and they love Indian food. Indians, on the other hand, often feel they eat Indian food daily and want something new when dining out. With our menu, we give them both options — traditional comfort and fusion excitement.

Are you planning to add more experiences beyond dining?

It’s still early days, but yes. We’re exploring options like a live trolley, live music, and perhaps even a liquor license in the future. We constantly take customer feedback and will introduce experiences that enhance their time with us, especially during Dubai’s peak season.

What are your expansion plans?

Expansion is definitely in our plans, but right now our focus is on making Lavang successful and profitable. This is our first “baby,” and we want to nurture it before moving on to the next.

Did you ever consider bringing Mughal Mahal to Dubai?

Yes, we did think about it. But Mughal Mahal is better suited for downtown Kuwait, where it already has a strong brand identity. When we discussed Dubai, the suggestion was to make it very high-end, which didn’t align with my father’s brand. So instead, we created a fresh concept — Lavang — that carries the same DNA but with a modern personality.