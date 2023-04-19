300 restaurants announce dishes for Dh10 as food festival kicks off with special offers

We explore alternative sustainable transportation solutions, besides driving a Tesla
Some of the best restaurants across the city will offer dishes for just Dh10 as part of the Dubai Food Festival (DFF) that kicks off on Friday, April 21. The ‘10 Dirham Signature Dish’ concept, which is being launched to celebrate the DFF’s 10th year anniversary, will see 300 restaurants plate up their best dishes for just Dh10 throughout the 17 days duration of the festival.
Running from April 21 to May 7, the DFF is featuring its best line up as yet this year. Organisers say that the participating restaurants were carefully curated after examining a variety of factors including cuisine, location, price and awards. “It is also an opportunity for high-end restaurants to offer their dishes at a lower price point to a wider audience,” said a spokesperson.
Other attractions during the DFF include Foodie Experiences, Dubai Restaurant Week, a photography competition and the highly anticipated Etisalat Beach Canteen.
The foodie experiences will feature over 100 experiential events as well as masterclasses, chef’s tables and culinary collaboration. A tanoor workshop for kids, a guided kitchen walk-through, a 6-hand dinner and an omakase experience are some of the events that Dubai residents will be able to sign up for.
A segment titled 'Chefs in Town' will feature some of the finest homegrown and award-winning chefs in the city engaged in a number of activities. Foodies can choose to have a dining experience with Michelin starred chef Akmal Anuar, or enjoy a 9-course tasting menu of caviar with Gregoire Berger.
The immensely popular Etisalat Beach Canteen popup will return to Jumeirah Beach and will feature over 50 restaurants serving a wide variety of cuisines. It will boast various zones including an adventure island, a DFF memory lane, farm to table concept and a fun zone.
