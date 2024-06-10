Partner Content By KT Engage
Driving Change: Careem's Electric Motorbikes Lead Dubai's Sustainable Delivery Revolution
The electric motorbikes are safer, quieter, and cheaper to ride compared to their petrol counterparts
In an ambitious stride towards sustainability and urban efficiency, a groundbreaking initiative saw the launch of the first fleet of electric delivery motorbikes, complemented by an extensive electric charging infrastructure. Earlier this year, Careem, the region's 'Everything App', unveiled Dubai's first fleet of electric delivery motorbikes, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey towards reducing its carbon footprint. The introduction of these eco-friendly vehicles is part of the broader 'CareemGreen' initiative, which aims to transform the delivery ecosystem by embracing sustainable practices and leveraging advanced technology.
Sustainable Mobility
The fleet features advanced electric motorbikes, each powered by 4,000-watt lithium battery packs. These batteries can be charged at over 192 Careem Bike stations strategically located across Dubai, making it convenient and efficient for delivery captains to recharge their vehicles. Each motorbike can hold two batteries with a capacity of 2,000 watts each, ensuring a reliable power source for longer delivery routes.
Green Benefits
One of the most striking benefits of these electric motorbikes is their substantial reduction in carbon emissions. CareemGreen's electric bikes reduce carbon footprint of delivery trips by up to 24 tonnes of CO2 per day. This reduction is a significant contribution to Dubai's environmental goals, aligning with the city's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainability.
In addition to environmental benefits, the electric motorbikes offer substantial cost savings for Careem's delivery captains. Compared to traditional petrol-powered motorbikes, these electric vehicles can reduce operating costs by up to 50 per cent.
Safe, Smart and Sustainable
The electric motorbikes are designed with a focus on safety, comfort, and performance. Weighing 130 kg, with wider wheels and a top speed of 80 km/hr, these bikes are safer, quieter, and easier to ride than traditional petrol motorcycles. This design ensures that delivery captains can navigate the bustling streets of Dubai with greater ease and confidence, enhancing their overall riding experience.
Beyond Delivery
Careem's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its new electric delivery fleet. The company had already been operating a large fleet of hybrid and electric ride-hailing vehicles, further reducing its environmental impact. Additionally, Careem Bike, the largest bike-sharing scheme in the region, has been instrumental in mitigating over 1.9 million kilograms of carbon emissions in Dubai.
The initiative aligns with Careem's broader focus on the wellbeing of its captains. By providing sustainable and flexible earning opportunities, Careem ensures that its captains benefits from cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions.
As the leading 'Everything App' in the region, Careem is dedicated to making a positive difference in both the environment and the communities it serves. In the UAE, Careem has made substantial strides, actively expanding the presence of electric and hybrid vehicles on its platform.
For more information, visit www.careem.com.