Diwali: 4 recipes you must try this festive season

1) Mercedes chaat – A luxury on a plate

By Chef Harangad Singh, Corporate Chef for Dhaba Lane and The Permit Room

Serves: 3 portions

Prep Time: 20 minutes | Assembly Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Dehydrated moong dal – 40 g

Sweet curd (whisked) – 120 g

Jaggery chutney – 40 g

Mint chutney – 35 g

Mango chutney – 40 g

Roasted cumin (jeera) powder – 5 g

Fried curry leaves – 4 g

Mint powder – 2 g

Boondi – 10 g

Pomegranate pearls – 15 g

Medu vada – 3 pieces (mini size preferred)

Chundu pickle – 60 g

24-carat gold leaf – 3 sheets

Method

1. Prepare the Base:

Spread the dehydrated moong dal evenly on the base of the serving plate or bowl. The crisp, nutty lentil layer forms the foundation of this luxurious chaat.

2. Tempered Yoghurt Layer:

Gently whisk sweet curd until smooth and pour it over the moong dal. The curd’s creamy texture balances the crunch beneath it. Optionally, temper the curd with a touch of mustard seeds, hing, and curry leaves for added aroma before cooling it.

3. The Chutney Trio:

Add a generous drizzle of jaggery chutney for sweetness, followed by mint chutney for freshness, and mango chutney for that subtle tang. Allow each chutney to partially mingle, creating a marbled visual effect.

4. The Crunch & Spice:

Scatter fried curry leaves, boondi, and roasted cumin powder over the top. These elements bring layers of crisp texture and smoky depth. Dust lightly with mint powder for an herbaceous lift.

5. The Finishing Touch:

Place three mini medu vadas over the chaat and top each with a spoonful of Chundu pickle, lending a spicy and fermented kick that contrasts beautifully with the creamy and sweet base.

6. The Golden Finale:

Gently apply 24-carat edible gold leaf atop each vada, symbolising the indulgence that gives the dish its name — Mercedes Chaat.

2) Dahi ke sholey

By Jitender Singh Negi, Executive Chef at Dhaba Lane

Ingredients

2 cups yogurt, hung overnight

1/2 cup mashed boiled potatoes

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh coriender, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons cornflour

Vegetable oil for frying

Method

Drain excess water from hung yogurt by pressing with a cloth for 10-15 minutes.

In a bowl, combine hung yogurt, mashed potatoes, onion, green chilies, cilantro, garam masala, cumin powder, black pepper, and salt.

Add cornflour and breadcrumbs to the mixture to bind it well; mix thoroughly.

Shape the mixture into small, flat patties about 2 inches in diameter.

Heat vegetable oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat.

Shallow-fry the kebabs for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy.

Drain on paper towels and serve hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.

3) Corn Cheese Kebab

By Vidisha Bathwal, Founder of Paprika Dubai (Gourmet Catering Service)

Ingredients:

Boiled Sweet Corn – 1 cup (coarsely ground)

Boiled Potatoes – 2 medium (mashed)

Grated Cheese – ½ cup (mozzarella or processed cheese)

Panko Bread Crumbs – ½ cup (plus extra for coating)

Green Chili – 1 finely chopped (optional)

Ginger-Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Chaat Masala – ½ tsp

Red Chili Powder – ½ tsp

Garam Masala – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp (finely chopped)

all-purpose flour– 2 tbsp (for slurry)

Water – to make slurry

Oil – for shallow or deep frying

Instructions:

Prepare the Kebab Mixture:

Coarsely grind the boiled corn

In a large bowl, mix corn, mashed potatoes, grated cheese, green chili, ginger-garlic paste, coriander, and all the dry spices.

Add bread crumbs and mix well until the mixture holds shape. Adjust salt and spice as needed.

Shape the Kebabs:

Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into tikkis or cylindrical kebabs.

Prepare the Slurry:

Mix refined flour with a little water to make a smooth, slightly thick slurry.

Coat the Kebabs:

Dip each kebab into the slurry, then roll in bread crumbs to coat evenly.

Cook the Kebabs:

Heat oil in a pan for shallow or deep frying.

Fry the kebabs on medium heat until golden brown and crispy on all sides.

Drain on paper towels.

4) Mewa Paakh, Dry fruit Caramel Tart

By Kunal Kapur, Masterchef of Pincode

Smoked Anjeer Ice Cream

Ingredients:

Tart

Butter – 0.4 kg

Icing Sugar – 0.25 kg

Refined Flour – 1 kg

Burnt Butter – 0.1 kg

Pista – 20 g

Almond – 20 g

Mewa Paakh

Almond – 50 g

Foxnut – 80 g

Cashewnut – 50 g

Magaz – 100 g

Coconut Burada – 50 g

Jaggery – 200 g

Ghee – 30 g

Gond – 30 g

Ginger Powder – 5 g

Caramel

Sugar – 5 g

Pista – 2 g

Almond Flakes – 2 g

Dry Fig Ice Cream

Dry Figs – 50 g

Amul Cream – 250 g

Milk – 250 g

Sugar – 200 g

Mascarpone Cheese – 100 g

Whip Cream – 100 g

Recipe:



1.⁠ ⁠Tart Base:

Prepare the tart dough using butter, icing sugar, and refined flour.

Rest the dough for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Roll and line into tart molds.

Bake at 170°C for 18–20 minutes or until lightly golden and crisp.

Allow to cool completely before filling.



2.⁠ ⁠Mewa Paakh Filling:

Lightly crush all dry fruits almond, foxnut, cashew, magaz, and coconut.

Dry roast them on low flame until aromatic and slightly golden.

In another pan, prepare a light jaggery syrup (one-string consistency).

Add the roasted nuts and mix well until the mixture binds together.

Remove from heat and cool slightly before filling.



3.⁠ ⁠Smoked Anjeer Ice Cream:

Lightly smoke the fresh/dried figs to infuse a subtle woody aroma.

Blend figs with milk, sugar, mascarpone, and cream as per recipe.

Churn and freeze until smooth and set.



4.⁠ ⁠Plating & Garnish:

Place the baked tart shell at the center of the plate.

Fill it generously with the prepared Mewa Paakh mixture.

Place a scoop or quenelle of smoked anjeer ice cream on top of the tart.

Garnish with roasted almond flakes and pista crumbs for texture.