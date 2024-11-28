UAE: Dh23,000 cake to be launched on Eid Al Etihad 2024

Mister Baker's tribute to the UAE comes in the form of a sweet treat
Why would a cake be worth Dh23,000, you ask? Well, let’s begin by saying it’s a special limited-edition treat. Then there’s the fact that it’s a stunning tribute to the city, with tall skyscrapers making an appearance over the frosting. “The cake reflects the evolution of the country, capturing the transition from desert to the vibrant, bustling skyline of Sheikh Zayed Road - a symbol of the vision, ambition, and “never give-up” attitude that has powered the UAE’s rapid growth,” says Mister Baker, the brand behind the cake that's a UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) special.
At 53kg, this isn’t a light affair, but the two-metre delicacy does look good enough to eat. The cake will be on display at Mister Baker's Umm Suqeim outlet from November 28 to December 7. However, if you do want to take the dessert home, you can pre-order for Dh23,000.
On a budget/just don’t want to pay so much for a consumable? Don’t worry there are plenty of themed offerings around the city.
At Aelia at Za'abeel The Link, for instance, you can enjoy baked goods and cofee, but that[‘s not all. There’ll also be Middle East's longest dessert showcase, a special National Day cake. Dh245 (one person); Dh399 (two people). Nov 28-Dec 3, 4pm-7pm.
