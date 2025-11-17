Comfort food and clean eating drive UAE’s dining trends

The UAE’s dining landscape is evolving as consumers seek two seemingly contrasting qualities: indulgent comfort food and uncompromising ingredient purity. Pizza, long a staple of casual dining, is benefiting from this shift. Industry insiders say the pandemic accelerated demand for affordable, shareable meals that travel well, and pizza fits the bill perfectly. As diners become more value-conscious, high-quality comfort food is emerging as a resilient category.

At the same time, health-consciousness is reshaping menus across the region. From seed-oil-free cooking to pesticide-free produce, clean eating is no longer a niche preference but a mainstream expectation. Restaurants are responding by sourcing premium ingredients and emphasizing transparency. Tomatoes from Italy, free of pesticides and herbicides, and olive oil over processed alternatives are becoming selling points rather than afterthoughts.

Dubai, with its cosmopolitan mix of residents and tourists, amplifies these trends. The city’s diverse audience demands authenticity and quality, whether in traditional Middle Eastern fare or global favorites like pizza. Operators entering this market must balance heritage with innovation, offering products that resonate with both locals and international visitors.

Against this backdrop, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is making its Dubai debut. The U.S.-born brand, known for its coal-fired ovens and century-old legacy, is expanding after two years of operations in Abu Dhabi. “Dubai is a whole new world,” says Joseph Ciolli, CEO of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. “It’s more competitive, more international, and we’re excited to share a brand that’s been around for over 100 years with the incredible people here.”

Grimaldi’s differentiates itself through its use of anthracite coal, which burns cleaner than wood or gas and imparts a distinctive flavor to the dough. This craftsmanship, Ciolli says, is what makes the brand stand out in a crowded market. But heritage alone isn’t enough. The company is leaning into health trends, ensuring its offerings are seed-oil-free and made with the highest-quality ingredients. “Purity and health are at the core of everything we do,” Ciolli notes.

The expansion strategy is measured. After mastering operations in Abu Dhabi, Grimaldi’s is now targeting Dubai’s broader, global customer base, with plans to open more outlets in both emirates next year. Beyond the UAE, Saudi Arabia is on the radar as the next growth market.

Innovation isn’t limited to new locations. Grimaldi’s recently launched a line of pasta sauces made from San Marzano tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt — non-GMO, kosher, halal, and free from seed oils and nut traces. These products will soon be available in Lulu Hypermarkets, extending the brand’s reach into home kitchens.

For Ciolli, the appeal of pizza is timeless. “It’s for everyone — from newborns to elders,” he says. And in a market where comfort meets clean eating, that timelessness might just be the recipe for success.