Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate unveils new Abu Dhabi flavours

The culinary mind who helped create Dubai's viral pistachio-kunafa chocolate is back with another ode to the UAE, this time, a bar dedicated to the nation’s capital. Chef Nouel Catis, a Filipino dessert specialist, has unveiled the Abu Dhabi Chocolate.

It's unlikely you missed the buzz around the Dubai chocolate, the viral treat that captured taste buds and social media alike. From tourists around the world hunting for a taste to shelves quickly emptied by eager shoppers, the chocolate became an international sensation.

Now, the same chef behind that phenomenon is turning his attention to Abu Dhabi, creating a chocolate that celebrates the Capital's rich culture, flavours, and heritage. For the chef, Abu Dhabi Chocolate is more than just a confection. It's a homage to the UAE, a country he has long considered his second home.

He said, "I created the Abu Dhabi Chocolate as my way of paying homage to the UAE, a place I have long considered my second home. This bar continues my mission of crafting chocolates that honour the country’s most iconic cities, each one telling a flavour story rooted in place."

With a mission to craft a chocolate that honours the soul of an Emirati city, this bar captures the spirit of Abu Dhabi. "This time, I celebrate Abu Dhabi, the nation’s proud capital — a city of enduring heritage, visionary growth, and cultural richness."

Moving away from the usual vanilla, hazelnut, or pistachio flavours, chef Catis designed Abu Dhabi Chocolate to "reflect the soul of the city."

The flavour profile includes:

Saffron and cardamom — deep, aromatic, and timeless.

Tahina and dates — smooth, earthy, and rooted in local tradition.

Nostalgic crunch — a texture that recalls cherished memories.

The chocolates are sparsely covered in a thin, edible, filigree gold foil, often used to decorate desserts and other foods.

His brand, Sna'ap, is also coming out with salted caramel flavours to appeal to a younger generations. Balancing innovation with tradition, these new creations show how the chef continues to blend playful, contemporary tastes with the rich cultural stories.

"Each ingredient was chosen with purpose-to echo the hospitality, warmth, and cultural richness that define Abu Dhabi," said the popular Filipino chef.

Chef Catis partnered with Rain Café, a homegrown Emirati brand, to develop Abu Dhabi Chocolate and are now available at the café.