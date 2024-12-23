Chef Faisal Naser collaborates with Allo Beirut to celebrate the essence of Emirati cuisine

University follows a certain timetable – there are lectures and practicals and parties and moments of socialisation with strangers and trying to wend your way to a passing (or excelling) grade. And in the middle of all of this chaos, there is self-discovery and the soaking up of education.

Emirati chef Faisal Naser, who is the Founder and Executive Chef of UAE-based Lento, was a student in the UK, learning about Genetics, when he discovered his passion for cooking. “While I pursued science during my school and university years, I realised that cooking is what beautifully combines both art and science. The true turning point came during my university days in the UK, when I began cooking for my roommates. Watching how good food could bring people together was a profound experience - it awakened a passion within me that has only grown stronger with time,” he tells City Times in an interview.

The chef, whose mission is to change the perception of Emirati cuisine as inaccessible to people, says, “Through chef tables, pop-ups, and special dinners, I create opportunities for people to explore and appreciate Emirati flavours and their distinct palate.” One of the ways he’s serving his mission is through a collaboration with Lebanese restaurant Allo Beirut. “By combining their expertise in crafting bold, approachable street food with my interpretation of Emirati flavours, we’ve created something truly special—an offering that honours our culinary heritage while making it accessible to people from all walks of life,” he says.

On the menu then is Naser’s famous machboos, which uses his mum’s special spice blend. “There’s also shrimp Hamsa cooked in a rich tomato and tamarind base with dill and shrimp bisque, and an Emirati-inspired mixed grill. These dishes reflect a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, celebrating the essence of Emirati cuisine,” he says.

And while he doesn’t like the term ‘fusion’, Naser is all for experimenting with tastes, textures and flavours. “I focus on integrating flavours and techniques in a way that feels natural and balanced. Emirati cuisine, with its delicate spice blends and tangy notes from ingredients like loomi, is incredibly versatile. I’ve experimented with Thai, Japanese, and Levantine influences, blending them with Emirati traditions to create dishes that honour and celebrate the essence of both culinary styles,” he explains.