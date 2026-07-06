7 ways to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Dubai: From viral drops to artisan mousse

When a city takes its dessert game as seriously as Dubai does, an occasion like World Chocolate Day (July 7) isn’t just a date on the calendar. This is, after all, the city that turned a single stuffed chocolate bar into a global obsession.

Whether your idea of celebrating involves hunting down an ultra-limited drop, lingering over a classic French mousse or grabbing a cold gelato by the water, Dubai’s cocoa scene doesn't require you to pick just a single lane.

From maximalist showpieces to guilt-free artisan truffles, here’s how to navigate the ultimate sugar trail in the city this week.

1. The limited-edition ‘CHOCuterie’ board

If there's one thing better than a perfectly curated charcuterie board, it’s a version entirely dedicated to chocolate. For World Chocolate Day, the minds behind Dubai’s most viral chocolate bars are introducing a cheeky new drop made specifically for sharing.

Ditching the traditional brie, crackers and cured meats, FIX Dessert Chocolatier's limited-edition chocolate board reimagines the classic grazing platter for those with a sweet tooth.The board serves as the perfect canvas for arranging indulgent treats, from bite-sized knafeh and crunchy pretzels to generous drizzles of rich pecan sauce.

The celebratory drop lands exclusively on the Careem app at 2pm on July 7, for residents across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It is priced at Dh315.95, with only 70 boards available worldwide.

2. Godiva Café, Dubai Mall

If you’re celebrating World Chocolate Day inside a mall that feels like its own micro-country, it makes sense to start with a heritage name that built its entire legacy on cacao.

At this upscale cafe, everything from the plated desserts to the signature drinks features rich, glossy chocolate finishes. The menu easily caters to both a long, indulgent sit-down session and quick, high-energy fuel between shopping stops. It’s a central, foolproof pick for a premium cocoa fix.

3. The Kakao Guy

Dubai’s small-batch chocolate scene has plenty of personality and this home-grown spot is where you go when you want to appreciate true craftsmanship. Think careful tempering, thoughtful flavour profiles and a curated tasting journey.

For World Chocolate Day, this is the ultimate stop for connoisseurs who want to talk cacao percentages, single-origin beans and complex textures rather than just trying the end result.

4. Chunk Bakehouse’s Chocolate Dream Cake

Some desserts are built for sharing, others exist purely to test your willpower. Chunk Bakehouse’s Chocolate Dream Cake falls firmly into the second category. Delivered in a signature tin, it boasts intense cocoa notes and a texture that sits perfectly between a rich cake and a velvety mousse.

It's the kind of dessert you open "just for a taste", only to realise you’ve made it halfway through the tin with all prior plans abandoned.

5. La Maison Ani’s Mousse au Chocolat

There is one dessert at La Maison Ani that has earned cult status through word of mouth. Delicate in texture yet deeply indulgent in flavour, the restaurant's Mousse au Chocolat embodies the timeless elegance of classic French patisserie.

Expect combinations such as hazelnut with sea salt caramel, pistachio kunafa with brown butter and almond nougat, all best savoured slowly.

6. A healthier detour: 100% Cocoa Truffles

Not everyone wants World Chocolate Day to be a total sugar free-for-all and the UAE food scene has an answer for that, too.

Rashtions, a home-grown wellness brand, has crafted a truffle that skips the added sugars and artificial sweeteners entirely, relying instead on dates, camel milk, ghee and 100 per cent pure cocoa. It delivers that rich, authentic chocolate punch while packing in protein and healthy fats.

7. Gelato Roses at Amorino, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

If your idea of celebrating involves sea breezes and waterfront views rather than wandering through an indoor mall, Souk Madinat makes for the perfect detour. And stealing the spotlight is Amorino's signature gelato rose.

Carefully handcrafted petal by petal onto a cone, the all-chocolate creation is every bit as Instagram-worthy as it is indulgent, with prices starting from Dh24.

From statement-making chocolate boards and cult-favourite mousse to dream cakes, gelato roses and protein-rich truffles, celebrating World Chocolate Day in Dubai is a choose-your-own-adventure experience that's well worth exploring.