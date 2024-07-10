Partner Content By KT Engage
Careem's "Got Your Back": 50 per cent off your favourite meals, delivered on time, every time
Tired of getting your food late? Order on Careem and get your meals hot, fresh and on time. And, at 50 per cent off too.
Careem is live with their "Got Your Back" campaign, bringing you fantastic deals on your favourite meals. Get ready to savour a 50 per cent discount, up to Dh30, on delicious food from top restaurants until July 14.
Campaign Highlights
- Massive Discounts: Save 50 per cent up to Dh30 on your favourite dishes.
- Campaign Duration: Valid until July 14th, 2024.
- Participating Restaurants: Enjoy meals from top spots like Moshi - Momo & Sushi, JJ Chicken, PizzaExpress, Art of Dum, Paul's Salad, and many more.
Why You'll Love It
- Timely Deliveries: Get your food delivered on time, every time.
- Great Food at Great Prices: Only on Careem.
- Unlimited Free Delivery: With Careem Plus, you can enjoy unlimited free delivery on all your orders.
Special Deals and Offers
Mark your calendars and prepare to indulge in some of the best food deals in town. Whether it’s a juicy burger from Lads or a delightful egg bun, Careem Food has got you covered with huge discounts.
Here's a sneak peek on what 50 per cent off can get you. With over thousands of dishes to choose from, you'll ﬁnd unbelievable offers on all your favorite meals.
Hero Restaurants Include:
- Moshi - Momo & Sushi
- JJ Chicken
- PizzaExpress
- Art Of Dum
- Lads Burger
- Wagamama
- Paul Salads
- Mattar Farm
- EggBun
- German Doner Kebab
How to Avail the Offer
1. What: 50 per cent off up to Dh30.
2. When: Until July 14.
3. How: Download the Careem app, browse the food section, order from the list of participating restaurants
Grab your phone and order now to enjoy great food at unbeatable prices delivered on time with Careem. Sit back, relax, and let Careem take care of the rest.
Bon Appétit!