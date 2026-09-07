Back-to-school made easier with Emirates Macaroni: Bringing fun to family mealtimes

With refreshed packaging and Floral and Alfabeto pasta shapes, Emirates Macaroni brings simple, family-friendly ideas to busy school-week mealtimes

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As families across the UAE settle back into the rhythm of a new school year, familiar routines quickly return. Alarm clocks ring earlier, school bags need packing, afternoons fill up with activities and homework, and parents once again face the daily question: what’s for dinner?

During the busy back-to-school period, simplicity can make all the difference. Meals need to be easy enough to fit into a packed weekday schedule, but still enjoyable enough to bring the family together at the end of the day.

This back-to-school season, Emirates Macaroni is putting that idea at the heart of its refreshed brand presence, giving families simple ways to bring a little more fun and convenience to everyday mealtimes.

A fresh look for a new school year

The new school year comes as Emirates Macaroni introduces its recently revamped packaging, giving the brand a more contemporary and distinctive presence on shelves.

Among the products taking centre stage this season is the refreshed Kids Pasta Range, featuring two playful shapes created to make children's pasta dishes that little bit more exciting: Floral and Alfabeto.

Floral transforms a familiar family favourite into fun flower-shaped pasta, while Alfabeto brings letters to the plate with its alphabet-shaped pieces. Whether children are spotting their initials, spelling out simple words or simply choosing their favourite shapes, the pasta adds an element of play to an everyday meal.

Importantly for parents, both varieties are made with natural ingredients and are free from colourants.

Making everyday meals more playful

Back-to-school meal planning doesn't always need to involve elaborate recipes. Often, some of the most useful weekday ideas are those that start with familiar ingredients and give parents the flexibility to adapt them to their family's tastes.

That is where playful pasta shapes can make a difference.

A bowl of Floral pasta can become a colourful “pasta garden” when paired with vegetables and the family's favourite sauce. Alfabeto can turn dinner into a game, encouraging children to find different letters or spell their names while they eat.

The shapes can also work across different meal occasions. They can form the base of a warm pasta dish at home, be incorporated into a simple pasta salad, or become part of a family dinner where children and adults can customise their plates with their preferred ingredients.

For parents managing school runs, work and after-school activities, having versatile options on hand can make deciding what to cook feel a little less complicated.

Five easy ideas for the school-week routine

Rather than planning five elaborate dinners, parents can start with a simple pasta base and change the ingredients and presentation throughout the week.

1. Create a Floral pasta garden

Prepare Floral pasta and combine it with colourful vegetables to create a playful garden-inspired plate. Children can arrange their vegetables around the flower shapes, turning dinner into an activity as well as a meal.

2. Spell it out with Alfabeto

Use Alfabeto pasta for a simple family pasta dish and encourage younger children to look for letters while they eat. It is an easy way to bring an element of fun to a familiar weekday dinner.

3. Build your own pasta bowl

Prepare pasta and place a selection of accompaniments on the table, allowing everyone to create their own combination. This can be particularly useful in households where family members have different preferences.

4. Reinvent the leftovers

Cooked pasta from dinner can be given a different format the following day by combining it with different ingredients to create a simple pasta salad or another family-friendly dish. It is an easy way to introduce variety without starting every meal from scratch.

5. Keep one night deliberately simple

Not every school-night dinner needs to be ambitious. A straightforward pasta dish can be exactly what a busy evening calls for, particularly on days filled with activities, homework and late journeys home.

Bringing families back to the table

While back-to-school is often associated with children's schedules, the change in routine affects the entire household. Finding meals that can work for both children and adults can therefore help simplify the week.

Emirates Macaroni's refreshed Kids Pasta Range offers parents a playful starting point. Floral and Alfabeto can be prepared for children while still forming part of a wider family meal, reducing the need to prepare separate dishes.

A refreshed favourite for back-to-school

With its revamped packaging and refreshed Kids Pasta Range, Emirates Macaroni is approaching the new school year with a contemporary new look while keeping the focus on practical family mealtimes.

For parents, the formula is refreshingly straightforward: Floral and Alfabeto pasta made with natural ingredients and free from colourants, versatile enough to fit into different family recipes and playful enough to bring a little more enjoyment to children's plates.