Art of Dum will now magnify the art of hosting
The taste of a 300-year-old Dum Pukht legacy is now available for your home or office parties.
Gourmet cloud kitchen 'Art of Dum' from the house of Foodlink that serves traditional Awadhi Dum Pukht cuisine has been making waves since its launch in January 2021. It has been winning fans with its unique slow-cooking methods and bagging multiple awards as the team has been hitting the mark and leaving no stone unturned in its quest to deliver a complete home-dining experience to Dubai's gastronomes.
The big news is that 'Art of Dum' now also caters to your parties, get togethers and business events. You heard it right! They will be taking catering orders of over 35 - 100 guests for boutique celebrations, house parties, and office get togethers.
Art of Dum services almost the whole of Dubai with its kitchens located in Al Karama, Discovery Gardens, Al Barsha, Studio City and is soon set to launch in Business Bay as well later this month. But what sets it apart from other Indian food brands in a city that is well stocked is the way each dish of 'Art of Dum' is crafted to perfection. Slow-cooking in sealed pots allows dishes to 'breathe' in their own aroma and juices during a preparation process that stretches for hours. Among its gourmet specialties are the slow-cooked dal makhana, which takes up to 24 hours to cook, and the dum gosht biryani, which itself is ready in no less than six hours. The menu comprises signature melt-in-your-mouth kebabs, tandoori specialties, delicious handi biryanis, delicately spiced gravies, rolls, and sweet dishes like kesar phirni, and laccha rabdi among others. Everything is made from scratch, and with top-quality ingredients, so you can be sure of a winning bite at every party.
Sanjay Vazirani, CEO Foodlink, said: "We have won back-to-back awards this year for Art of Dum in Dubai and India and that is very gratifying. I am thrilled that it has been so well received across geographies. At 'Art of Dum', we offer the finest, most aromatic and heavenly biryani, curry and kebab variants. These can be enjoyed at home on a lazy weekend of indulgence, and are now also presented at grand feasts with colleagues, friends or family. We are happy to expand our offerings to our customers and deliver the same authentic Dum Pukht experience for larger celebrations"
The traditional Dum Pukht method helps keep the flavour packed into each dish, preserving the nutrition of every bite and providing a healthier alternative. Their catering services are designed with attention to detail to provide you with a memorable, stress-free experience.
