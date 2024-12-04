African Queen comes to J1 Beach

Imagine eating where Bono did. But then again, you are in Dubai, you don’t have to imagine it. African Queen, the 55-year-old restaurant chain, is calling all customers to its J1 Beach venue.

The history of this establishment runs back to 1969 in Beaulieu-sur-Mer on the Côte d'Azur, where it won a number of well-heeled guests including – you guessed it – Bono, Naomi Campbell, and Sylvester Stallone. Now, Giraudi Group’s African Queen has brought its legacy to the UAE in partnership with Alexander Kolobov, Boris Kofman, and Henry Karpin. Wondering what’s on the menu? There are Mediterranean flavours with exotic influences, offering fresh seafood, grilled meats, and seasonal specialties. Under Chef Thierry Paludetto in Dubai, you can expect dishes like artichoke with vinaigrette and Filet au Poivre.

Beachfront destination J1 is home to not just grand views but also scrumptious dining concepts.