Abu Dhabi Michelin Guide 2025: 3 new restaurants join the list as Ryba wins 'opening of the year'

The Michelin Guide Ceremony 2025 held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on October 31, 2024. KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

For the first time, three restaurants have been added to the Abu Dhabi Michelin Guide 2025 — Bord’o by Nicolas Isnard, Broadway, and Em Sherif Sea Café.

A casual floor-seated fresh-catch diner in Abu Dhabi’s new Souq Al Mina received two Michelin recognitions on Thursday night. Ryba, a newly selected restaurant, was awarded a Michelin star and named the winner of the 'Opening of the Year' category.

Its founder founder Faisal Alharmoodi wore the Michelin chef coat on top of his kandoura and rushed to the stage beaming with happiness.

“I am an Emirati chef, I try to bring my culture and mom’s food to the world; I want to say Emirati food can travel around the world, so I try to bring high quality ingredients with an emirati touch; that is how I hope to see Emirati food worldwide.”

Faisal Mohamed Alharmoodi of Ryba, winner of the Opening of the Year Award. KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

After accepting Ryba’s second award, he said in an emotional voice, “I don’t know what to say; all the words are escaping from me. Thank you to my teachers who taught me, Chef Fransico and Emirates Palace for giving me work experience, and coach James for working with me on this project."

Seven restaurants were granted the Bib Gourmand award, including Beirut Sur Mer, Al Mayyas, Otoro, Tazal, and Al Mrzab.

The Special Awards Service category went to Mika’s Chef Mario Loi, after showing the Michelin Guide’s spectators a significantly warm service.

“What makes dining special at this lovely restaurant is its warm atmosphere, combined with a superb welcome and goodbye by its Chef Mario Loi.”

He high-fived the Michelin mascot and slipped into the Michelin chef coat to step on stage for his honouring.

“I am pretty shocked, to be honest; this was the last thing I expected,” he said after being awarded. I took the challenge last year to open my own restaurant after being a chef for 20 years. This is dedicated to my team, which works very long hours, so this is their hard work.”

Shortly after, Chef Loi stepped on stage for another crowning; Mika was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand for the first time.

When asked how his ethnic roots have influenced his culinary decisions, he said, “I don’t know where I’m from; I have an Italian father, a South African mother and Scottish grandparents, so creatively I have no boundaries. At the end of the day I cook food I like."