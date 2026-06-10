After months of planning, these UAE residents are finally heading to the Fifa World Cup

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off tomorrow, football fans across the UAE are putting the final touches on trips they have spent months planning. Flights have been booked, match tickets secured, and itineraries mapped out as supporters prepare to travel across Mexico, Canada, and the United States to experience the tournament from the stands.

For some, the journey is about reliving memories from Qatar 2022. For others, it is a chance to support their national team alongside family members. But all share one thing in common: months of preparation leading up to football's biggest event.

Dubai resident Mohamed Elhag Ali Mohamed is planning a 10-day trip to Mexico, where he hopes to attend two Round of 32 matches on June 29 in Monterrey and June 30 in Mexico City.

"I picked these matches based on the World Cup schedule. Only 13 matches will be played in Mexico, and these two are among the last three matches there, so they are some of the most important ones," he said.

Mohamed admitted he started planning relatively late and immediately focused on visa requirements.

"I found that getting a Mexican visa can take time, so I decided to enter Mexico using a Schengen visa since it is accepted for entry," he said.

Careful planning pays off

His flights from Dubai cost around Dh8,600, with a stopover in Barcelona before continuing to Mexico. While accommodation remains affordable at around Dh300 per night, match tickets have proven far more expensive.

"The first match ticket cost me Dh2,600. I haven't bought the second ticket yet because I'm waiting to find a slightly better price," he said, adding that prices could rise further if the Mexican national team qualifies for the match he hopes to attend.

To ensure he meets Mexico's entry requirements, Mohamed plans to spend three days in Spain before travelling onwards.

Despite the logistical challenges, he says the journey is worth it.

"After attending the World Cup in Qatar, I would love to relive that feeling. For me, Mexico is the best opportunity compared to Canada and the United States in terms of entry requirements and overall costs."

Choosing Canada over the US

For Dubai-based doctor Niyas Khalid, the excitement is building as he prepares to attend matches in both Vancouver and Toronto on June 29 and July 2.

"I had decided to go for the World Cup a long time ago," he said. "Initially, I thought I would travel to the US, but due to the geopolitical situation, I decided to travel to Canada instead."

Although he already holds both Canadian and US visas, securing tickets has proven more difficult than obtaining travel documents.

"The challenge is actually getting the match tickets more than anything else," he said.

Niyas expects the trip to cost at least Dh12,000, with airline tickets accounting for the biggest expense. Flights have already been booked, while accommodation plans are still being finalised.

"Travel has become a lot more expensive. Connection flights have become complicated and unpredictable. Airline fares are the biggest expense, and match tickets are hard to secure."

Chasing the World Cup feeling again

Still, memories of the Qatar World Cup continue to motivate him.

"The Qatar World Cup was unforgettable because of its atmosphere, energy, and the way football brought people together. Canada offers a completely different setting, and I am looking forward not only to the matches but also to exploring the country."

For Abu Dhabi resident Dr Yassin Ibrahim, the World Cup will double as a family reunion.

The family decided around eight months ago to combine their annual gathering with a trip to the tournament, attending the opening ceremony in Los Angeles and two Egypt matches.

"All the children and grandchildren decided to attend the opening ceremony and support Egypt," he said.

His family will travel to Seattle for Egypt's match against Belgium before heading to Vancouver for the team's fixture against New Zealand.

While visa procedures were straightforward for his family, the costs have been substantial.

"The expenses are very high because of the ticket prices, flights, and hotel costs, which are super exaggerated," he said. "We planned everything very early and carefully to avoid extra expenses, but the prices are still very high."

Despite the costs, Yassin believes nothing compares to watching the World Cup live.

"The atmosphere of watching the opening ceremony and the matches from the stadium is completely different from watching on TV," he said. "The presence of different nationalities, the sportsmanship, the national clothes, and the songs create a unique experience."

As the countdown to kick-off continues, fans across the UAE are proving that for many, the chance to experience the World Cup in person remains worth the planning, expense, and effort.