'Walked for hours under Dubai sun': How UAE-based Sudanese model made Chanel history

"What I remember most is walking for hours under the hot sun, moving from one place to another while searching for an opportunity to begin my modelling career. I came to the UAE with that dream in mind, not because I was looking for a conventional job."

Every day, Noor Yahya walked through Dubai with a portfolio in hand and a dream that many considered unrealistic.

There were job interviews, endless casting calls, and hours spent under the scorching sun, all while documenting her journey online. The Sudanese creator refused to let rejection redefine her ambitions, even when the opportunities she hoped for never came.

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Months later, those same streets that once symbolised uncertainty became the foundation of an extraordinary success story.

In March this year, Noor became the first Sudanese, UAE-based model to walk for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, turning years of perseverance into one of the biggest milestones of her career.

"It was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life," she said.

Yet long before Chanel came calling, Noor was simply a university graduate trying to convince herself that following her passion wasn't a mistake.

Who’s Noor Yahya

Born and raised in Sudan, Noor studied Economics at the University of Khartoum, one of the country's most prestigious universities, specialising in Statistics and Political Science. After graduating, she secured what many would consider a stable career.

But something never felt right.

"I never felt that it was where I truly belonged," she recalled.

Although the role gave her financial security and valuable experience, creativity kept pulling her in another direction. A casual photoshoot with friends unexpectedly became the turning point.

"That was the moment I started to believe this industry suited who I really was."

Soon after, she resigned without knowing what would come next.

"All I knew was that I wanted to find a path that gave me a sense of passion and purpose."

Chasing a dream in Dubai

Unlike many who move to the UAE seeking traditional employment, Noor arrived with one clear goal.

"I came to the UAE with that dream in mind, not because I was looking for a conventional job."

Reality, however, looked very different.

Friends and family encouraged her to secure a stable job while pursuing modelling on the side. She agreed, believing it would simply finance her dream rather than replace it.

"I respected their opinion, and I thought, 'Why not try both?'"

She spent months attending interviews and walking between appointments across Dubai, sharing the highs and lows of her journey with thousands of followers.

The job offers never came.

At the time, every rejection felt like another closed door.

Today, she sees them differently.

"What kept me going was my genuine desire to build this career and my belief that the path I had chosen was worth pursuing."

Learning to hear 'no'

For Noor, the hardest lesson wasn't perfecting her runway walk. It was accepting rejection.

"The biggest challenge was learning how to deal with rejection."

In fashion, rejection is constant. A successful casting one day can be followed by dozens of unsuccessful ones.

"Over time, I realised that rejection doesn't mean I'm not good enough. Sometimes it simply means someone else was a better fit for that particular project."

That shift in perspective changed everything.

Instead of allowing rejection to shake her confidence, she used it to improve, welcoming constructive criticism while refusing to internalise comments designed only to discourage her.

"There was always a conversation happening inside my mind, and in the end, my determination was always stronger than my fears."

The ‘Chanel’ call

Months of auditions eventually led to the opportunity every model dreams of.

The Chanel casting process included multiple runway evaluations before she was invited for a fitting. Even then, there were no guarantees.

Models can reach the fitting stage and still be cut before the final show.

After returning for further alterations, Noor finally received the phone call.

"I was sitting in a café drinking coffee when I got the call," she said.

"My reaction was completely spontaneous. I screamed with excitement and couldn't stop smiling. From the moment I received that phone call until I stepped onto the runway, I couldn't wipe that smile off my face."

For Noor, walking for Chanel wasn't just another booking.

It was validation that every difficult decision, every rejection and every uncertain day had been worth it.

"This milestone means so much to me because it isn't just a success in fashion. It reminds me that every decision I made, and every experience I went through, played a role in shaping my journey."

Breaking generational barriers

While Noor now walks some of the world's biggest runways, she says her greatest transformation happened long before Paris.

Growing up, she was surrounded by the belief that lighter skin was more beautiful, a pressure that led her to use skin-lightening products.

Then she asked herself one question.

"'Do I actually have a problem with my skin tone?' The answer was no."

"So why was I trying to change it? Was I doing it for myself, or to meet other people's expectations?"

She stopped using the products and has never looked back.

"Today, I'm proud of how I look. I believe beauty isn't defined by a particular skin tone, and that the most important step anyone can take is learning to accept themselves first."

For Noor, walking Chanel's runway wasn't simply about fashion.

It was the culmination of a journey that began with long walks through Dubai's streets, carrying nothing more than hope, persistence, and the belief that her dream deserved a chance.