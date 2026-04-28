UAE: First pet to win a Mercedes-Benz is a rescue dog named Pluto

What began as a temporary favour in a small studio apartment has turned into one of the UAE’s most heartwarming pet stories.

Pluto, a rescue dog who was once passed between homes and later left in a boarding facility, has become the first pet in the UAE to win a Mercedes-Benz, after being selected in a campaign run by Shory.

But for many animal lovers, the real prize is the life Pluto built after finally finding a family.

His owner, Andrea Petrovic, said adopting a dog was never part of the original plan. She and her husband were juggling demanding jobs, living in a compact apartment, and already caring for a cat when Pluto entered their lives temporarily.

They tried to find him a permanent home, but no one came forward.

Eventually, Pluto was placed in a boarding facility, though the couple continued visiting him. With each visit, leaving became more difficult.

“What started as a temporary promise turned into something much bigger than we ever expected,” Petrovic said.

“Pluto didn’t just become part of our daily life, he changed the direction of it. Through him, we learned patience, responsibility, and what it really means to show up for a dog every single day.”

She said caring for Pluto also pushed her to learn more about canine health, nutrition and wellbeing, a journey that later inspired her to move into the pet care space and support rescue initiatives in the UAE.

But Pluto’s impact did not stop there.

Today, he is registered as a blood donor with the Small Animal Blood Bank in Dubai and has helped save the lives of 12 dogs, according to organisers.

The Mercedes-Benz prize was awarded through Shory’s #EveryPetHasAShory campaign, which invited pet owners across the UAE to share stories and photos of their cats and dogs on social media.

The campaign also included cash prizes and came alongside a wider commitment of Dh100,000 to support UAE animal shelters, including Six Hounds, Animals and Us, and Salam Animal Welfare.

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE, said Pluto’s story reflected the growing role pets play in homes across the country.

For many online, however, Pluto’s rise from abandoned rescue dog to family companion, blood donor and luxury car winner says something simpler, sometimes one dog really can change everything.