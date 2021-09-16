HOME > Lifestyle

Fight or fright: Who pays the bill at the end of the meal?

Sushmita Bose /Dubai
sushmita@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 16, 2021

That awkward moment when the bill arrives at a group meal and types of payers

Imagine you are sitting at a restaurant table with a group of friends — or ‘like-minded’ people… the meal is over, the chitchat is done — and it’s time to pay the bill. Since the art of (compulsively) pulling out respective wallets — like the Knights of the Round Table would unsheathe their swords to defend a lady’s honour — have been perfected by us to an extent where our command performances would accord us an Oscar, the next question is: who really pays the bill? How many of us, for instance, while pulling out wallets don’t secretly wish “Dear God, let me not be the one doing solo honours — I ate the least in case you noticed.”

I just described a setting that would, typically, consist of south Asians. What usually ensues is a round of “Let me” and “No, let me”, and “Absolutely not, let me be the one”, and finally several pairs of eyes swivel towards the person who’s had the last word… maybe he or she is not particularly happy that no one else followed suit more emphatically, but it’s like a game of bridge and it’s a final call of “four no trumps”.

In a more Westernised setup, there’s this thing called “going Dutch”. According to dictionary.com, going Dutch means that “every person in a group of diners or imbibers pays for their themselves. It’s popularly thought the expression originated as a British slur towards the perceived stinginess of Dutch people”.

People from the subcontinent have, traditionally, sneered at this ‘Western’ value. They referred to it as being ‘small-minded’ because they believed they were/are large-hearted enough to foot the bill for the entire company.

But there’s a subtext here — in the form of a very different brand of politics. The man — or woman — with the largest heart is often the perpetual scapegoat, and others are ever ready to leech off him or her.

Another setting is where people take turns to pay. Today, it’s my turn, tomorrow it’s yours, that kind of stuff. And here, I’ve often come across those who are perfectly happy to go to a fine-dining outlet when it’s someone else’s turn to pay for the evening… but when the day (or night) comes for them to hold up their side of the bargain, they are suddenly besieged by cheap and cheerful cravings for ‘hole in the wall’-type offerings.

Increasingly, however, I find that south Asians have started warming up to “going Dutch”. There’s a caveat, though. In the company I keep, for instance, there’s a variant of going Dutch that is followed: the final tally is divvied up equally among diners. It’s something a lot of folks gnash their teeth over — in private. The obvious loophole in this is that a lot of us eat more expensive stuff (organic salmon for a healthy non-vegetarian vs grilled ‘garden veggies’ for the green warrior, do the math); and a lot of us eat more than the average mean. All that adds up and doesn’t make sense in the “equalness of payment”. Which is why I think the original going Dutch is perhaps the best option.

Then you have these clichés about some people strategically timing their washroom manoeuvres right before the bill is presented so they can come back and exclaim, “Why did you pay the bill? You should have waited for me! Anyway, next time, I’m picking up the tab”, while the other person mutters to self, “You better.”

A friend had told me this story: once, he and his wife were invited to attend the birthday celebrations of an office colleague of his. They fetched up with a gift at pre-decided restaurant (a real posh, top-dollar one) and drank and ate their way through the extortionate evening. At the end of the meal, everyone around the table was asked to cough up their share. “Now, that,” my friend sighed, “was in bad taste. We were invited for God’s sake, if you are asked out by someone, it’s expected that the host is hosting the meal.”

I get that. If someone calls you for a celebration, the onus should be on the other party. But, on the flip side, maybe the birthday boy or girl, or the anniversary couple, feel it’s their big day, so why can’t the others step up? It’s confusing really.

Which is why I find solo eat-outs (or eat-outs with the Significant Other because, in this case, two become one) very comforting. You know exactly what you are getting into, and you never bite off more than you can chew.

sushmita@khaleejtimes.com

author

Sushmita Bose

Sushmita, who came to Dubai in September 2008 on a whim and swore to leave in a year's time (but then obviously didn't), edits wknd., the KT lifestyle mag, and writes the Freewheeling column on the Oped page every Friday. Before joining Khaleej Times, she'd worked for papers like Hindustan Times and Business Standard in New Delhi, and a now-defunct news magazine called Sunday in Calcutta. She likes meeting people, making friends, and Facebooking. And even though she can be spotted hanging out in Dubai's 'new town', she harbours a secret crush on the old quarters, and loves being 'ghetto-ised' in Bur Dubai where she is currently domiciled.



 
 
khaleejtimes

Entertainment

Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies

5 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Special permits for...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: KT takes you around the only hotel at ...
khaleejtimes

Arts and Culture

These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes

12 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: New Hindu temple to open for...
khaleejtimes

World

Russian actress says too late to fear space launch

1 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Lifestyle

Fight or fright: Who pays the bill at the end of the meal?

1 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Lifestyle

Self-motivation strategies to become a successful entrepreneur

1 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Corporate

Open Mineral raises $33m in series C investment round

1 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Game of Thrones actor among strongmen competing in Dubai contest

1 votes | 16 September 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes