What $4 million buys at the FIFA World Cup final: Pitch access, VIP suites and more

Imagine rising from your seat amid the roar of the crowd after the last heart-stopping goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, and then entering the pitch to watch the winners being crowned from close quarters. For most football fans, this might sound like something that’s straight out of a dream. But a select handful of ultra-wealthy people are only weeks away from making this a reality.

Luxury concierge service Knightsbridge Circle, which was founded in the UK and has bases across major cities, including Dubai, offered two packages to its members for the final match this year: the first one included six front-row seats on the halfway line and the rare chance to walk onto the pitch for the trophy presentation, for a total of $4 million. The second package included two seats, also on the halfway line, and with pitch-side access to the award ceremony. And the price? “$1.5 million for each seat,” says Stuart McNeill, founder & CEO of Knightsbridge Circle, when we chat via Google Meet. The first six spots were snapped up within 24 hours, including by a Middle Eastern family, he says. “For the first time ever, we are able to get clients onto the pitch after the game for the trophy presentation — this is access that’s historically been reserved for sponsors, family of the players, and royalty,” explains McNeill. They will be treated like royalty, though, by being taken into the stadium through a separate entrance, having access to the VIP hospitality lounge with Michelin-star-style cuisine, and then get escorted to the pitch at the end of the game.

Combining luxury and sports

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has faced criticism for reportedly being the most expensive edition. In the world of elite sporting events, they are among the most sought-after tickets “due to its global appeal and relatively infrequent four-year cycle”, explains Abhishek Dadlani, founder, Lushescapes.

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup this year is being held in 16 cities across three countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico — so the ultra-rich are going all-out by planning extended, luxurious trips around the matches instead of opting for the tickets alone. They crisscross North America between matches, use private yachts that slice through waters, and helicopters that zoom across skies with private security teams in tow. Led by private guides, they explore iconic landmarks and return to their luxurious private villas where celebrity chefs welcome them with carefully handcrafted multi-course meals.

Concierge and luxury travel companies have been working behind the scenes, as early as last year, with trusted partners and vendors to fulfil even the most lavish requests — whether that means arranging personal shoppers for their clients as they sashay down New York’s fashionable streets, transporting them from New York to Peru, or arranging trips to Walt Disney World in Florida between matches. There are other World Cup-specific requests too, like a meet-and-greet with footballers. Sonia Sultan, founder and CEO of Nivara Concierge, says: “If somebody wanted their children to have a personal training session at the football match with one of the top players, I can tell you, we’ve done some big things.”

All about the money, honey

All of this, predictably, costs a pretty penny — although the exact cost varies significantly as these trips are tailored to suit clients’ specific needs.

Karim Gharbi, founder & managing director of The VIP Global, says they are “the first and only provider in the Middle East” offering itineraries for what he describes as “arguably the world’s most exclusive FIFA World Cup Final experience”. This includes stays at coveted addresses in New York like The St. Regis New York and Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, private meet-and-greet with popular players, meals at restaurants like Carbone, Atomix and Per Se, the opportunity to “step onto the pitch for the FIFA World Cup Trophy Presentation following the match” and more. This would cost $4 million, for a group of about six people.

Jay Smedley, owner of luxury global concierge company Seven Keys Collective and Dubai Key, sums up their role neatly: “We don’t just sell tickets. We sell the access and the orchestration of the whole experience.”

He, too, emphasises that costs vary. “But if you were to go all out, then you could be looking at a million dollars for a week, for a full schedule of really high-end top access experiences.” Dadlani, meanwhile, estimates that a comprehensive package can “easily reach tens of thousands of dollars per person”. “For larger groups utilising private aviation and multiple match experiences, costs can rise into the six-figure range,” he adds.

Sultan says that if a client has opted for an experience that includes tickets, a four-star hotel, transportation and more, it may come somewhere close to $25,000. “If they want something more personal, like meeting a footballer or booking a corporate box, those can go into millions,” she says.

Ben Murtagh, general manager of Usturiun Luxury Travel, recalls handling a request for a VIP hospitality suite at MetLife Stadium. “I believe it was for the final, and was priced at $1.2 million for up to 24 people,” he continues. “And that’s kind of the top level that you can get with hospitality.” However, Murtagh also thinks that people are a little “put off” by football hospitality. “It’s a 90-minute game and it’s not like the Grand Prix that goes on the whole day with concerts and things like that. It’s just a few hours and it’s very expensive — some are $20,000 to even $40,000 depending on the game. Even the regular match tickets, depending on where they sit, are expensive.”

Handling last-minute requests

Experts point out that in this post-Covid era clients seek such exclusive services and experiences, which only money can buy. “People really want access — they want to go on the pitch of the World Cup, they want an A-list musician to sing at their dinner party, they want to meet a member of the royal family, and whatever else,” says McNeill.

These requests will increase as we inch towards the finals, and concierge companies are adept at handling last-minute requests — clients from the Middle East, especially, are known to embark on spontaneous trips.

“Things are notoriously last minute, especially with something like the FIFA World Cup, where no one quite knows who is going to make it to the semi-finals,” says Murtagh. And plans change throughout the tournament. “Someone will say, ‘Oh, my country is doing well in the World Cup, let me get on a plane and go watch a game.’ So, it really depends on the progress of the client’s home country,” says McNeill.

So can money really buy everything, after all? Not really, say experts, as even eye-watering wealth cannot make practical realities like a sold-out stadium disappear magically. “But I’m very confident that whatever our clients require, we can pick up the phone and make it happen. 99.9 times out of 100, yes,” says McNeill.

What about a meet-and-greet with Messi, we wonder. “I’d never like to say something is impossible,” says Smedley. “But if Messi is still playing and Argentina is in the tournament, I think a client would respect that. If it was after the tournament, though, then something like that would be possible through the right contacts and channels.”